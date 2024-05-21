May 21, 2024

Top Brisnet Class Ratings May 13-19

May 21, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Seize the Grey PIM 1 3/16m (my) 5/18 121.6
Shotgun Hottie PIM 1 1/8m (ft) 5/17 121.3
Super Chow PIM 6f (my) 5/18 121.2
Freedom Road PRX 6 1/2f (ft) 5/18 120.8
On a Spree CD 1 1/8m (sy) 5/17 120.5
Pyrenees PIM 1 3/16m (ft) 5/17 120.2
Balnikhov (IRE) PIM 1 1/8m (sf) 5/18 120.2
Anywho CD 6f (sy) 5/17 120.1
Champlin CD 6f (ft) 5/16 120.1
Mystic Lake PIM 6f (ft) 5/17 120.1
Fluffy Socks PIM 1 1/16m (sf) 5/18 119.8
She Feels Pretty PIM 1m (gd) 5/17 119.4
Sugoi CD 1 1/2m (fm) 5/18 119.3
Gun Song PIM 1 1/8m (ft) 5/17 119.2
Leave No Trace BAQ 6 1/2f (ft) 5/18 119.2

