Trainer/Jockey Stats May 14

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|Michael V. Pino/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman
|
| 30
|
| 13
|
| 43%
|Mark E. Casse/Patrick Husbands
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett
|
| 31
|
| 12
|
| 39%
|Gerald S. Bennett/Melissa Iorio
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Rudy R. Rodriguez/Manuel Franco
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat
|
| 19
|
| 7
|
| 37%
|Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 28
|
| 10
|
| 36%
|Steve M. Sherman/William Antongeorgi III
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Matias Misael Bravo
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Marissa Black/Jose Angel Medina
|
| 40
|
| 14
|
| 35%
|Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|J. Guadalupe Guerrero/Eliseo Ruiz
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
|Jose Corrales/Jorge F. Hernandez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Timothy C. Kreiser/Angel R. Rodriguez
|
| 15
|
| 5
|
| 33%
|Chad C. Brown/Manuel Franco
|
| 34
|
| 11
|
| 32%
