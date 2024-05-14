May 14, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats May 14

May 14, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez 20 9 45%
Michael V. Pino/Mychel J. Sanchez 18 8 44%
David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman 30 13 43%
Mark E. Casse/Patrick Husbands 19 8 42%
Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica 19 8 42%
Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes 24 10 42%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 17 7 41%
Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno 22 9 41%
Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez 22 9 41%
Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett 31 12 39%
Gerald S. Bennett/Melissa Iorio 16 6 38%
Rudy R. Rodriguez/Manuel Franco 16 6 38%
Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat 19 7 37%
Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr. 25 9 36%
Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez 28 10 36%
Steve M. Sherman/William Antongeorgi III 17 6 35%
Juan Pablo Silva/Matias Misael Bravo 17 6 35%
Marissa Black/Jose Angel Medina 40 14 35%
Todd A. Pletcher/Kendrick Carmouche 20 7 35%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 21 7 33%
J. Guadalupe Guerrero/Eliseo Ruiz 21 7 33%
Brad H. Cox/Manuel Franco 18 6 33%
Jose Corrales/Jorge F. Hernandez 15 5 33%
Timothy C. Kreiser/Angel R. Rodriguez 15 5 33%
Chad C. Brown/Manuel Franco 34 11 32%

