Trainer/Jockey Stats May 21

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez
|
| 21
|
| 10
|
| 48%
|Robert C. Cline/Jose A. Bracho
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|Mark E. Casse/Patrick Husbands
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman
|
| 25
|
| 10
|
| 40%
|Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Marissa Black/Jose Angel Medina
|
| 33
|
| 13
|
| 39%
|Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno
|
| 26
|
| 10
|
| 38%
|Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|
| 24
|
| 9
|
| 38%
|Gerald S. Bennett/Melissa Iorio
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|David Fawkes/Miguel Angel Vasquez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett
|
| 30
|
| 11
|
| 37%
|Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes
|
| 25
|
| 9
|
| 36%
|Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Matias Misael Bravo
|
| 20
|
| 7
|
| 35%
|Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez
|
| 46
|
| 16
|
| 35%
|Chris A. Hartman/Rafael Bejarano
|
| 29
|
| 10
|
| 34%
|Scott E. Young/Floyd Wethey Jr.
|
| 47
|
| 16
|
| 34%
|Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 63
|
| 21
|
| 33%
|Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez
|
| 27
|
| 9
|
| 33%
|Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado
|
| 21
|
| 7
|
| 33%
|Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli
|
| 18
|
| 6
|
| 33%
