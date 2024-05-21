May 21, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats May 21

May 21, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez 21 10 48%
Robert C. Cline/Jose A. Bracho 15 7 47%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20 9 45%
Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez 20 9 45%
Mark E. Casse/Patrick Husbands 24 10 42%
David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman 25 10 40%
Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica 20 8 40%
Marissa Black/Jose Angel Medina 33 13 39%
Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno 26 10 38%
Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr. 24 9 38%
Gerald S. Bennett/Melissa Iorio 16 6 38%
David Fawkes/Miguel Angel Vasquez 16 6 38%
Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett 30 11 37%
Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes 25 9 36%
Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano 17 6 35%
Juan Pablo Silva/Matias Misael Bravo 20 7 35%
Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez 46 16 35%
Chris A. Hartman/Rafael Bejarano 29 10 34%
Scott E. Young/Floyd Wethey Jr. 47 16 34%
Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez 63 21 33%
Federico Villafranco/Elvin Gonzalez 27 9 33%
Ronney W. Brown/Carlos Eduardo Lopez 21 7 33%
Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat 21 7 33%
Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado 21 7 33%
Michael W. McCarthy/Umberto Rispoli 18 6 33%

