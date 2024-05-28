Trainer/Jockey Stats May 28

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|M. Anthony Ferraro/Keiber J. Coa
|
| 16
|
| 10
|
| 63%
|Jonas Gibson/Jose Andres Guerrero
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez
|
| 23
|
| 10
|
| 43%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 21
|
| 9
|
| 43%
|Mark E. Casse/Patrick Husbands
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Marissa Black/Jose Angel Medina
|
| 27
|
| 11
|
| 41%
|Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|
| 23
|
| 9
|
| 39%
|Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez
|
| 54
|
| 21
|
| 39%
|Valerie K. Shanyfelt/Luis Antonio Gonzalez
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno
|
| 31
|
| 12
|
| 39%
|Scott E. Young/Floyd Wethey Jr.
|
| 40
|
| 15
|
| 38%
|Robert C. Cline/Jose A. Bracho
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Kathleen A. Demasi/Silvestre Gonzalez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett
|
| 27
|
| 10
|
| 37%
|Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 36
|
| 13
|
| 36%
|Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Ralph Martinez/Alexander Bendezu
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Juan Pablo Silva/Matias Misael Bravo
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 65
|
| 22
|
| 34%
