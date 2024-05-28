May 28, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats May 28

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
M. Anthony Ferraro/Keiber J. Coa 16 10 63%
Jonas Gibson/Jose Andres Guerrero 15 7 47%
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez 23 10 43%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 21 9 43%
Mark E. Casse/Patrick Husbands 24 10 42%
David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman 22 9 41%
Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez 22 9 41%
Marissa Black/Jose Angel Medina 27 11 41%
Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes 20 8 40%
Norm W. Casse/Ricardo Santana, Jr. 23 9 39%
Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez 54 21 39%
Valerie K. Shanyfelt/Luis Antonio Gonzalez 18 7 39%
Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno 31 12 39%
Scott E. Young/Floyd Wethey Jr. 40 15 38%
Robert C. Cline/Jose A. Bracho 16 6 38%
Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat 16 6 38%
Kathleen A. Demasi/Silvestre Gonzalez 16 6 38%
Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica 16 6 38%
Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett 27 10 37%
Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Luis Raul Rivera 36 13 36%
Benny R. Feliciano/Ricardo Feliciano 17 6 35%
Ralph Martinez/Alexander Bendezu 17 6 35%
Juan Pablo Silva/Matias Misael Bravo 23 8 35%
Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado 23 8 35%
Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez 65 22 34%

