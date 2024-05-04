Trikari leads longshot parade in American Turf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trikari led a parade of longshots home in the $596,560 American Turf (G2) for three-year-olds at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Sent off as the 47-1 longest shot on the board in the field of 14, Trikari proved the only one capable of running down long-time leader Formidable Man, who left the gate at 24-1. Rallying for third was Lagynos, a 36-1 chance.

The superfecta, with 7-1 fourth-place finisher Cugino, returned $69,493 and change for a $1 ticket.

#2 Trikari pulls off the huge upset in the American Turf Stakes @ChurchillDowns at odds of 47/1!



Jockey: @umbyrispoli

Trainer: @GrahamMotion

Owner: Amerman Racing Stables LLC



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay

The Godolphin-owned import Legend of Time, who started as the 5-4 favorite, weakened to fifth after stalking the pace set by Formidable Man. The order of finish was rounded out by Agate Road, Neat, Noted, Can Group, Abrumar, Blue Eyed George, Set, Lord Bullingdon, and Stay Hot.

This was the first win in three starts on the grass for Trikari, who finished last of 12 in his debut over the Keeneland turf last October. His form was much better in three subsequent starts, beginning with a maiden win over Tapeta at Gulfstream in late December. He then finished second by a neck in a turf allowance at Gulfstream, followed by a neck win in the Rushaway S. over the Tapeta at Turfway Park.

The Rushaway was the 2,000th career win for jockey Umberto Rispoli, who retained the mount for the American Turf.

“It was really special performance from a very nice and improving colt. He ran a great race,” said Graham Motion, who trains the son of Oscar Performance for Amerman Racing Stables.

Trikari won by 1 1/2 lengths and paid $96.34 after covering 1 1/16 miles on good ground in 1:43.59.

Bred in Kentucky by Michael Slezak and Amy Bell, Trikari was a $27,500 OBS October yearling purchase. He was produced by the Grade 3-winning Dynamic Holiday, a Harlan’s Holiday half-sister to Grade 2 scorer Varenka and Grade 3 heroine Lift Up, among others.