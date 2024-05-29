Trikari seeks stakes hat trick in Penn Mile

Trikari pulled off one of the bigger shocks of Kentucky Derby weekend by beating 13 rivals in the American Turf (G2) at odds of 47-1. A repeat of that performance won’t come as quite as surprise on Friday night when the Graham Motion charge lines up for the $400,000 Penn Mile (G3) at Penn National.

Trikari, who preceded his win in the American Turf with a neck score in the Rushaway S. at Turfway Park, might still offer value, though, as the Penn Mile has come up fairly competitive.

A huge upset in the G2 American Turf Stakes presented by @TwinSpires – Trikari and Umberto Rispoli were victorious at 47-1! pic.twitter.com/ByeraSSInn — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) May 4, 2024

One to watch for is First World War, who landed the Kitten’s Joy (G3) at Gulfstream in February. His two losses on grass so far both occurred at Keeneland, which suggests he might rebound elsewhere following a close ninth in the Transylvania (G3) there last month.

Good Lord Lorrie returned from an 8 1/2-month spell in late April to win the one-mile Woodhaven S. at Aqueduct in his first start against winners. The Hard Spun colt had not been out since his Aug. 12 debut, where he rallied from slightly off the pace to capture a 5 1/2-furlong turf maiden at Saratoga.

The stakes-winning Freedom Principle and Please Advise finished first and third, respectively, in the English Channel S. at Gulfstream on May 4, while Set looks to bounce back from a dull try in the American Turf following a slow start. Set had previously won twice on the grass, including the Cutler Bay S. at Gulfstream.

The other open stakes on the Penn National card on Friday is the $150,000 Penn Oaks, for three-year-old fillies and also over one mile on the grass. Grade 3 winner Pounce is the early 7-2 morning line favorite, with stakes winners Nice as Pie, Crown Imperial, and Living Magic also among the field of 12.