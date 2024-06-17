Favorites figure tough to beat in Ohio Derby, Chicago

The graded stakes offerings in the U.S. this coming Saturday are limited to a pair of Grade 3s in the Midwest, both of which will have formidable favorites.

Catching Freedom, a respectable fourth in the Kentucky Derby (G1) and third in the Preakness (G1) following a score in the Louisiana Derby (G2), is by far the class in Thistledown’s signature event, the $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) over 1 1/8 miles. Nine others have been entered, but only a few will merit close attention.

Juddmonte homebred Batten Down steps up in class off a dominating maiden win at Churchill Downs over 1 1/4 miles on April 30. The 8 3/4-length score came in the fourth start for the son of Tapit and champion mare Close Hatches, a union that has also produced multiple Grade 2 scorer and classic-placed Tacitus and recent Shawnee (G3) heroine Scylla.

Uncle Heavy won the nine-furlong Withers (G3) at Aqueduct by a nose over the distance-limited El Grande O, but was a non-factor when fifth in the Wood Memorial (G2) and sixth in the Preakness. Copper Tax is a four-time stakes winner, most recently taking the Federico Tesio S. at Laurel in late April. His two previous attempts at graded level weren’t much, though, and he’d have to take a major step forward to threaten Catching Freedom.

The feature at Churchill on Saturday is the $250,000 Chicago (G3), a seven-furlong dash for fillies and mares that looks tailor-made for Vahva.

A daughter of Gun Runner, Vahva has come out on top twice in her blossoming rivalry with Alva Starr, most recently notching the Derby City Distaff (G1) by two lengths on the Kentucky Derby Day undercard.

What a finish from Vahva in the G1 Derby City Distaff presented by Kendall-Jackson Winery! Irad Ortiz Jr. scored his third win on the card, this time for trainer Cherie DeVaux. pic.twitter.com/rLgTcBaw3R — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) May 4, 2024

Only four others will oppose Vahva, most notably Grade 1 veteran Society. Also by Gun Runner, Society was a 10-length winner of the 2023 edition of the Chicago held at Ellis Park, but has not been out since weakening to fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) in November. She does, however, possess the kind of speed that could put this race to bed early.

The third Grade 1 winner in the field is Chi Town Lady, who landed the Test (G1) two seasons ago. A rallying fourth in the Derby City Distaff last time, she’d likely need a significant pace meltdown and regression by the top two to spring the minor upset.