Florida Speed by Circuit June 17-23

Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/17-6/23) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Beth’s Dream 6M 1m (ft) GP 6/23 95
Batucada 4F 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/22 90
Champions Dream 4C 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/23 90
Lights of Broadway 4G 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/21 90
Positive Review 5H 1m (ft) GP 6/22 90
Holiday Fantasy 4G 1m (ft) GP 6/22 85
Marshamarshamarsha 3F 1 1/16m (ft) GP 6/21 85
Big Band Luzziann 6M 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/21 82
Harrington 4G 1 1/16m (ft) GP 6/22 81
Barry the Builder 4C 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/21 77
Bold Advance 4G 1 1/16m (ft) GP 6/22 77
Wicklow Gal 4F 1 1/16m (ft) GP 6/21 77
Franks Mimi 3G 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/20 75
Hard Spice 3F 1m (ft) GP 6/20 75
Lady Monique 3F 1m (ft) GP 6/22 73
Repaynt 3F 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/23 70
Sammy’s Samaritan 3G 1m (ft) GP 6/21 69
Singing Sandra 3F 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/23 65
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/17-6/23) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Harry’s Onthefly 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/21 92
Joe Di Baggio 8G 6f (ft) GP 6/23 92
Celestial Glaze 5G 7f (ft) GP 6/22 90
Personal Choice 3F 7f (ft) GP 6/22 89
Tap Gold 6G 5f (ft) GP 6/20 89
Oh Darlin 4F 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/23 87
Awesome Wind 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/22 84
Three Zero 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/20 83
Truth and Honesty 5G 5f (ft) GP 6/20 83
Sonicus 5M 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/23 82
Ace Up Her Sleeve 5M 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/23 81
Amor Y Control 6M 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/22 79
Modern Lane 3C 6f (ft) GP 6/20 79
Lukas Prince 3G 5f (ft) GP 6/23 78
Down in the Bayou 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/20 77
Vito’s Brother 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/21 70
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/17-6/23) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Airdrie Hill 2F 5f (ft) GP 6/23 87
Popstyle 2F 5f (ft) GP 6/22 84
Ghostly Rose 2C 5f (ft) GP 6/21 79
Top Winning Speed Ratings (6/17-6/23) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Howard Wolowitz 3C 5f (ft) GP 6/22 97
Rezasrolex 3G 5f (ft) GP 6/21 88
Gild the Lily 3F 1m 70y (ft) GP 6/22 85
Great Venezuela 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GP 6/20 84
Pet Mat 3C 1 1/16m (ft) GP 6/23 80
Clearly Copper 3F 1 1/16m (ft) GP 6/20 75

