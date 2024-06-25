Florida Speed by Circuit June 17-23

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Beth’s Dream
|6M
|1m (ft)
|GP 6/23
|95
|Batucada
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/22
|90
|Champions Dream
|4C
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/23
|90
|Lights of Broadway
|4G
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/21
|90
|Positive Review
|5H
|1m (ft)
|GP 6/22
|90
|Holiday Fantasy
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GP 6/22
|85
|Marshamarshamarsha
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 6/21
|85
|Big Band Luzziann
|6M
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/21
|82
|Harrington
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 6/22
|81
|Barry the Builder
|4C
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/21
|77
|Bold Advance
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 6/22
|77
|Wicklow Gal
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 6/21
|77
|Franks Mimi
|3G
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/20
|75
|Hard Spice
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GP 6/20
|75
|Lady Monique
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GP 6/22
|73
|Repaynt
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/23
|70
|Sammy’s Samaritan
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GP 6/21
|69
|Singing Sandra
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/23
|65
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Harry’s Onthefly
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/21
|92
|Joe Di Baggio
|8G
|6f (ft)
|GP 6/23
|92
|Celestial Glaze
|5G
|7f (ft)
|GP 6/22
|90
|Personal Choice
|3F
|7f (ft)
|GP 6/22
|89
|Tap Gold
|6G
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/20
|89
|Oh Darlin
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/23
|87
|Awesome Wind
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/22
|84
|Three Zero
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/20
|83
|Truth and Honesty
|5G
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/20
|83
|Sonicus
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/23
|82
|Ace Up Her Sleeve
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/23
|81
|Amor Y Control
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/22
|79
|Modern Lane
|3C
|6f (ft)
|GP 6/20
|79
|Lukas Prince
|3G
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/23
|78
|Down in the Bayou
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/20
|77
|Vito’s Brother
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/21
|70
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Airdrie Hill
|2F
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/23
|87
|Popstyle
|2F
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/22
|84
|Ghostly Rose
|2C
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/21
|79
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Howard Wolowitz
|3C
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/22
|97
|Rezasrolex
|3G
|5f (ft)
|GP 6/21
|88
|Gild the Lily
|3F
|1m 70y (ft)
|GP 6/22
|85
|Great Venezuela
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GP 6/20
|84
|Pet Mat
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 6/23
|80
|Clearly Copper
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|GP 6/20
|75
Leave a Reply