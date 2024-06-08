Measured Time comes of age in Manhattan

Godolphin’s homebred Measured Time starred in his first transatlantic venture in Saturday’s $1 million Manhattan (G1) at Saratoga, officially joining his Breeders’ Cup-winning half-brother, Rebel’s Romance, in the globetrotters club. The Charlie Appleby trainee topped an all-Godolphin exacta with Nations Pride.

A lightly-raced four-year-old, Measured Time flashed serious potential during the Dubai Carnival. The Frankel colt turned the Al Rashidiya (G2)/Jebel Hatta (G1) double, and finished a creditable fourth in the deep Dubai Turf (G1). Taking his game further afield was a new challenge, but he aced it like a seasoned professional.

Measured Time showed good tactical speed from the outside post, leading through the first quarter in :23.14. Then jockey William Buick eased the 3.10-1 second choice back, allowing Strong Quality to take over. But Measured Time was still handily attending through fractions of :48.34 and 1:11.64. On the far turn, he put Strong Quality away and set sail for home.

Despite drifting out in the lane, Measured Time remained in total control in a convincing two-length tally. His final time for 1 3/16 miles on the firm Mellon turf, 1:51.94, was just off the 1:51.40 course mark set by Say the Word on Aug. 14, 2020.

Nations Pride prevailed in a blanket finish for the minors, a neck up on Ohana Honor and Far Bridge, who dead-heated for third. Another neck astern in fifth was Program Trading. The slight 2.75-1 favorite, Program Trading appeared to be in a good spot turning for home, only to flatten out.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Al Riffa never looked like getting involved in sixth, likely preferring a softer surface. Next came I’m Very Busy and Strong Quality. Kertez, who entered because of the forecast rain, scratched.

The @godolphin homebred #9 Measured Time outclasses the rest in the G1 Manhattan S. at Saratoga under William Buick for trainer Charlie Appleby! ⏲️⌚



British-bred Measured Time is now a millionaire with $1,279,637 in earnings from an 8-6-1-0 line. Unraced at two, the bay won his first three starts before a runner-up effort in his stakes debut in the Nov. 6 Floodlit S. at Kempton. That 1 1/2-mile trip was a bit beyond him, so he cut back when reappearing at Meydan, and promptly resumed his progress.

Half-brother Rebel’s Romance, currently riding a four-race winning streak, recently added the May 26 Champions & Chater Cup (G1) at Sha Tin. Rebel’s Romance is slated to appear at the Spa himself later this summer in the Sword Dancer (G1).

Their dam, the stakes-placed Street Cry mare Minidress, is a full sister to Group 3-winning stayer Volcanic Sky. Minidress is a daughter of multiple Group 3 victress Short Skirt, who placed in the 2006 Oaks (G1) at Epsom as well as the Yorkshire Oaks (G1).