Measured Time comes of age in Manhattan

June 8, 2024

Measured Time winning the Manhattan (G1) at Saratoga (Photo by Coglianese Photos)
Godolphin’s homebred Measured Time starred in his first transatlantic venture in Saturday’s $1 million Manhattan (G1) at Saratoga, officially joining his Breeders’ Cup-winning half-brother, Rebel’s Romance, in the globetrotters club. The Charlie Appleby trainee topped an all-Godolphin exacta with Nations Pride.

A lightly-raced four-year-old, Measured Time flashed serious potential during the Dubai Carnival. The Frankel colt turned the Al Rashidiya (G2)/Jebel Hatta (G1) double, and finished a creditable fourth in the deep Dubai Turf (G1). Taking his game further afield was a new challenge, but he aced it like a seasoned professional.

Measured Time showed good tactical speed from the outside post, leading through the first quarter in :23.14. Then jockey William Buick eased the 3.10-1 second choice back, allowing Strong Quality to take over. But Measured Time was still handily attending through fractions of :48.34 and 1:11.64. On the far turn, he put Strong Quality away and set sail for home.

Despite drifting out in the lane, Measured Time remained in total control in a convincing two-length tally. His final time for 1 3/16 miles on the firm Mellon turf, 1:51.94, was just off the 1:51.40 course mark set by Say the Word on Aug. 14, 2020.

Nations Pride prevailed in a blanket finish for the minors, a neck up on Ohana Honor and Far Bridge, who dead-heated for third. Another neck astern in fifth was Program Trading. The slight 2.75-1 favorite, Program Trading appeared to be in a good spot turning for home, only to flatten out.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Al Riffa never looked like getting involved in sixth, likely preferring a softer surface. Next came I’m Very Busy and Strong Quality. Kertez, who entered because of the forecast rain, scratched.

British-bred Measured Time is now a millionaire with $1,279,637 in earnings from an 8-6-1-0 line. Unraced at two, the bay won his first three starts before a runner-up effort in his stakes debut in the Nov. 6 Floodlit S. at Kempton. That 1 1/2-mile trip was a bit beyond him, so he cut back when reappearing at Meydan, and promptly resumed his progress.

Half-brother Rebel’s Romance, currently riding a four-race winning streak, recently added the May 26 Champions & Chater Cup (G1) at Sha Tin. Rebel’s Romance is slated to appear at the Spa himself later this summer in the Sword Dancer (G1).

Their dam, the stakes-placed Street Cry mare Minidress, is a full sister to Group 3-winning stayer Volcanic Sky. Minidress is a daughter of multiple Group 3 victress Short Skirt, who placed in the 2006 Oaks (G1) at Epsom as well as the Yorkshire Oaks (G1).

