New York Stakes lures classy, cosmopolitan field of 13

Unlike the Just a Game (G1) with its overrepresentation of Chad Brown runners, Friday’s other major event for turf distaffers at Saratoga, the $750,000 New York (G1), boasts a much more varied field of 13.

International flavor comes courtesy of American Sonja and English Rose, the venerable War Like Goddess and Fev Rover return to action for the first time since the Breeders’ Cup, Didia is among several divisional mainstays aiming to bounce back, and Brown has just two entrants, McKulick and Royalty Interest.

English Rose has been installed as the lukewarm 3-1 favorite, largely a reflection of Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby’s lofty stateside percentages. Yet the daughter of Frankel and Group 1 winner Sobetsu is still a lightly-raced filly on a learning curve. After registering her first stakes score in the Balanchine (G2) during the Dubai Carnival, English Rose betrayed her inexperience in her U.S. bow in the Jenny Wiley (G1). She raced a tad keenly before staying on well in second, and a forward move can be expected on the step up to 1 3/16 miles.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained American Sonja, on the other hand, is already familiar with the Spa. The Irish shipper was runner-up in last summer’s course-and-distance Saratoga Oaks (G1) on bottomless ground. American Sonja has returned better than ever this season, winning the April 28 Prix Allez France (G3) over well-regarded Pensee du Jour, who came back to take the Prix Corrida (G2).

European import Fev Rover, recently crowned Canada’s Horse of the Year, rolled in the 2023 Beverly D. (G1) at this trip and in the E.P. Taylor (G1). The Mark Casse mare was also a half-length third in the Diana (G1) over this course, but ended the year with a disappointing 11th in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1). Her history of running well off the bench, and on a rain-affected course, makes her a prime threat.

In last year’s New York, at its typical 1 1/4-mile configuration at Belmont Park, Didia was an excellent second, McKulick rallied for third, and sixth-placer War Like Goddess never had a chance in a paceless race over that distance.

Conditions for War Like Goddess are even less suitable this time, going a sixteenth of a mile shorter. Unraced since her seventh versus males in the Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1), War Like Goddess was scratched from her intended reappearance in the 1 1/2-mile Bewitch (G3) that she’d won the previous three years. Bill Mott needed a back-up spot to get the seven-year-old mare started, and this is it.

Argentine import Didia started her campaign in style in the Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2), but checked in third in the Jenny Wiley last out.

“She’s doing great, and she shipped very well,” trainer Ignacio Correas IV told NYRA publicity. “I think it’s a bigger field this year and there will be more pace, hopefully.

“Last time at Keeneland, the turf was a little soft for her and I don’t think she enjoyed it. She put forth a good effort to be third against very good fillies, but more than anything, to me, it was the surface. I think she’s the same or better than last year and could even improve again as the season goes, hopefully peaking with the Breeders’ Cup.”

A rainy forecast isn’t what Didia wants to see, but McKulick would appreciate a slower surface bringing out her stamina. Although the Frankel mare hasn’t won at this level since the 2022 Belmont Oaks (G1), she has added four more graded titles over further, including an upset of War Like Goddess in the 2023 Glens Falls (G2).

“The distance may be a little tight for her,” Brown said, “but she’s won here when she was younger and maybe what she needs is a little more pace and a two-turn race. Her kick might get diluted going three turns. I want to switch it up with her a little bit. She’s better with (softer ground) and with the forecast, it’s hard to imagine there won’t be at least some moisture in the ground.”

McKulick exits a flat fourth in the Sheepshead Bay (G3) behind progressive stablemate Royalty Interest, who stole it through slow fractions and just lasted from Star Fortress.

“She is one of those horses who has speed,” Brown said of Royalty Interest, “and we can use her to make the pace, but she’s also got enough quality about her and staying power in her pedigree to really give you more when they start coming at her heels.”

Sparkle Blue, Aspen Grove, and Surprisingly most recently contested the Modesty (G3) at Churchill Downs, where they finished second, third, and seventh, respectively. But that hardly tells the story. Aspen Grove and Surprisingly both had hard-luck stories.

“Unfortunately, we had a really bad trip,” Surprisingly’s trainer, Todd Pletcher, said. “She didn’t jump well and got steadied a couple times going by the stands the first time. The pace was very slow, and it was one of those things where nothing went right in the race. We need a better trip, and she needs to break more alertly and put herself in a better position. I think she can definitely rebound. Trip handicappers would draw a line through that last one, I think.”

Surprisingly had been in sharp form prior that excursion, notably just missing to Didia in the aforementioned Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf. Post 13 in the New York might not be conducive to a great trip, but jockey Flavien Prat could minimize the damage.

Aspen Grove likewise has no shortage of class as last year’s Belmont Oaks winner. Fifth versus the boys in the Saratoga Derby (G1) in her only previous appearance here, the Justify filly is flying under the radar as a 20-1 chance for Jack Sisterson.

Star Fortress has yet to back up her 10-length rout of last November’s Cardinal (G3), but the Cherie deVaux mare needs distance and give in the ground. The daughter of Sea the Stars could have her preferred conditions.

Neecie Marie, who just floored Whitebeam in the Beaugay (G3), will be playing the role of underdog again for Butch Reid. Be Your Best relies on her 2-for-2 local mark from her juvenile season. While she hasn’t won since, the Horacio de Paz trainee is capable of placing on her day, as she illustrated in the 2023 Del Mar Oaks (G1) and American Oaks (G1).