Ottoman Fleet all class in Wise Dan

In a rerun of the Arlington (G3) four weeks ago, Ottoman Fleet outclassed five rivals to capture the $465,000 Wise Dan (G2) at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

As was also the case in the Arlington, Ottoman Fleet’s closest pursuer in the Wise Dan wound up being Chasing the Crown, who fell 1 1/2 lengths short of the 7-10 favorite. Strong Tide, Win for the Money, Exaulted, and Johny’s Fireball completed the order of finish.

In a shakeup compared to the Arlington, Ottoman Fleet made all in the Wise Dan when no one else was inclined to take the early lead. Setting a comfortable pace while closely tracked by Strong Tide, Ottoman Fleet sped off to a commanding lead in midstretch and won while under no immediate threat.

A five-year-old gelding owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby, Ottoman Fleet covered 1 1/16 miles over the firm turf in 1:41.26 and paid $3.40. He was ridden by Flavien Prat.

#2 Ottoman Fleet was too good in the G2 Wise Dan at Churchill Downs for trainer Charlie Appleby with Flavien Prat aboard! 🍀



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/VDsGxPciBo — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) June 29, 2024

The Wise Dan was Ottoman Fleet’s third win in five U.S. appearances, the other being the 2023 Fort Marcy (G2) at Aqueduct. He finished second in his title defense of the Fort Marcy in early May, and also placed in the 2023 Manhattan (G1).

Ottoman Fleet is also a four-time stakes winner in England, including the last two renewals of the Earl of Sefton (G3) at Newmarket, and has also placed six times in Group company in Dubai.

Ottoman Fleet is expected to spend the remainder of the summer at Saratoga with the rest of Godolphin’s U.S.-based string, which includes other leading older turf performers such as Master of the Seas, Measured Time, Naval Power, Silver Knott, and Nations Pride.

Bred in England, Ottoman Fleet is by Sea the Stars and is out of Innevera, a Motivator half-sister to Group 1 winner Keltos, Group 2 winners Krataios and Loxias, and Group 3 scorer Kavafi.

Brilliant Berti capped a brilliant Churchill Downs spring meet for himself by taking the $250,000 American Derby in his stakes debut. The three-year-old son of Noble Mission, who had won a maiden and an allowance earlier in the meet, rallied in upper stretch and drew off to a 2 1/4-length decision under Brian Hernandez Jr.

#8 Brilliant Berti was brilliant today and gets his first stakes win in the American Derby at Churchill Downs for trainer @reredevaux with @b_hernandezjr aboard! 🍀



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/EdzhQ6iedI — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) June 29, 2024

A homebred campaigned by Klein Racing and trained by Cherie DeVaux, Brilliant Berti paid $13.16 after completing 1 1/16 miles on the turf in 1:41.92. First World War finished second by a neck over odds-on favorite Green Light.

Brilliant Berti, whose only loss was in a debut at Fair Grounds in February, was bred in Kentucky and is out of the multiple stakes-winning Believe in Bertie, a daughter of Langfuhr.