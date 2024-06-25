Ottoman Fleet looks to give connections a lift in Wise Dan

After a largely unproductive session at Royal Ascot last week, Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby will hope their American-based squad can provide some better results. One who very much could is Ottoman Fleet, the likely strong favorite in the $500,000 Wise Dan (G2) at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Only five others will line up against Ottoman Fleet in the 1 1/16-mile grass feature. But Ottoman Fleet is the proven class, who won for the second time in four U.S. outings earlier this month in the course-and-distance Arlington (G3) by one length over Chasing the Crown. Ottoman Fleet has also run first and second in the last two editions of the Fort Marcy (G2) at Aqueduct, and third to champion Up to the Mark in last year’s Manhattan (G1).

Exulted brings some back class as well, having won the Shoemaker Mile (G1) and American (G3) last season, but the veteran seven-year-old has not been out in nearly 10 months since running second in the Del Mar Mile (G2). A potentially more plausible threat, despite stepping up steeply in class, is Win for the Money, a romping winner of the Mr. Steele S. at Gulfstream last out for trainer Mark Casse.

The field is rounded out by Strong Tide, runner-up in the Louisville (G3) over 1 1/2 miles last time, and recent allowance scorer Johny’s Fireball.

The supporting grass stakes on the Stephen Foster Day program are both restricted to three-year-olds. The $250,000 American Derby over 1 1/16 miles marks the stakes debut for Green Light, who broke his maiden by more than 10 lengths over the same distance at Churchill on May 18. But favoritism could fall on First World War, who has notched the Penn Mile (G3) and Kitten’s Joy (G3) already this season for Brendan Walsh.

Others of note include Agate Road, who has dropped five in a row since taking the Pilgrim (G2) in October; Lagynos, who has placed in three consecutive turf stakes on the Kentucky circuit; and the Cherie DeVaux-trained pair of Brilliant Berti and Depiction.

The $250,000 Tepin S., a one-mile test for sophomore fillies, rounds out the 12-race card. Logical threats include Pipsy and Poolside With Slim, the respective winners of the Soaring Softly (G3) and Penn Oaks; the Appalachian (G2)-placed Mo Fox Givin and Dancing N Dixie; and local allowance winners Simply in Front and Kathynmarissa. Voodoo Magic, who faced better in France but failed to fire in her U.S. debut at Santa Anita in February, goes first time for the dangerous DeVaux stable.