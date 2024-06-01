Ottoman Fleet sails home in Arlington

Godolphin’s hot favorite Ottoman Fleet made short work of Saturday’s $278,750 Arlington (G3), the first of a trio of turf stakes on Stephen Foster Preview Day at Churchill Downs.

Arlington (G3)

Part of Newmarket trainer Charlie Appleby’s stateside crew, Ottoman Fleet was shortening up after missing narrowly in his title defense in the May 4 Fort Marcy (G2) at Aqueduct. But the 1 1/16-mile trip was a question mark for the Sea the Stars gelding, who’d never run over this sharp a distance. As it turned out, the classy operator had enough gears to beat this group.

Ottoman Fleet navigated the right passage through the race. Initially headstrong on the inside for Flavien Prat, the 1.08-1 choice settled in a ground-saving third behind a contested pace.

Front-running Northern Invader was prompted, and increasingly hounded, by Irish Aces through fractions of :24.48, :48.16, and 1:11.87 on the firm course. Emmanuel, who might have been expected to be forward or at least tracking, was hampered out of the gate and never recovered in last.

Turning into the stretch, Irish Aces swept past Northern Invader, but Ottoman Fleet had clear sailing. Prat had all the room in the world to tip out, and Ottoman Fleet’s turn of foot did the rest. The British import completed the circuit in 1:41.45.

Chasing the Crown rallied to keep the margin to a length without seriously threatening the winner. Irish Aces was another length back in third, with a three-length gap to Northern Invader. Smokin’ T and Emmanuel concluded the order under the wire. Harlan Estate and Stitched were scratched.

Ottoman Fleet has compiled a resume of 18-6-5-5, $812,881. The five-year-old bay has been a horse-for-the-course at Newmarket, scoring in the 2022 Fairway S. and James Seymour S. as well as the 2023-24 runnings of the Earl of Sefton (G3). Ottoman Fleet found Belmont Park a happy hunting ground in last year’s Fort Marcy (G2), but placed third next time in the Manhattan (G1). He’s amassed five Group placings over the past two Dubai Carnivals, including a second in the Jan. 26 Jebel Hatta (G1) to stablemate Measured Time, who’s penciled in for the June 8 Manhattan.

Bred by SCEA Marmion Vauville and Alain Jathiere, Ottoman Fleet sold to Godolphin for about $575,000 as a Tattersalls October yearling.

Despite his name, Ottoman Fleet hails from a family cultivated by Greek breeder Leonidas Marinopoulos. His dam, the Motivator mare Innevera, is a half-sister to five Group performers. Chief among them is Group 1-winning highweight Keltos. Innevera’s other accomplished half-brothers are Group 2 victors Krataios and Loxias, Group 3 scorer Kavafi, and multiple Group 3-placed stakes hero Iridanos.