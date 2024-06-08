Randomized ekes out Ogden Phipps win over Idiomatic

Seven months after losing a stretch battle with Idiomatic by a half-length in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1), Randomized got her revenge over the reigning champion older dirt mare in the $500,000 Ogden Phipps (G1) at Saratoga on Saturday.

Randomized led for every step of the 1 1/8-mile Ogden Phipps, and pulled out all the stops in the final furlong to win the head bob while halting Idiomatic’s win streak at six races. It was another 4 1/2 lengths back to Pretty Mischievous, the 2023 champion three-year-old filly, who claimed third by a nose over Raging Sea. Soul of an Angel and Tizzy in the Sky completed the field.

What a finish in the G1 Odgen Phipps!



#1 Randomized holds off Idiomatic after going gate-to-wire under @jrosariojockey for trainer Chad Brown! 💪



🎥 #TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/wtHa8zMwcS — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) June 8, 2024

Randomized, who some felt was the nation’s best three-year-old filly by the end of 2023 following scores in the Alabama (G1) and Beldame (G2) prior to the Breeders’ Cup, entered the Ogden Phipps off a surprise loss to Soul of an Angel in the May 4 Ruffian (G2), her season debut.

“Last time, even though she was off the layoff, I thought it was a disappointing loss because she was the class of the field. As it turns out, she just needed that race,” winning trainer Chad Brown said.

“I think we were very fortunate to save more ground than [Idiomatic]. She was pitched three-deep the whole way and still almost won the race. We were able to just get our nose down,” Brown said.

Idiomatic did indeed suffer an extremely wide journey, prompting trainer Brad Cox to say: “She ran well and was the best horse. She lost a tremendous amount of ground around the first turn and second turn. The winner didn’t really have any pace pressure. Excited about the rematch. Can’t wait.”

The Klaravich Stable-owned Randomized set a modest pace of :24.34, :48.99, and 1:12.59, and finished up one lap of the fast Saratoga strip in 1:49.58 under Joel Rosario. She returned $14 as the 6-1 third choice.

The track-and-distance Personal Ensign (G1) on Aug. 23, a race won by Idiomatic by four lengths last year, might offer a future clash between that mare and Randomized, who moves on with a record of five wins from nine starts. The Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Del Mar, for which Randomized earned an automatic berth by virtue of Saturday’s win, is another possibility.

Bred in Kentucky by Cove Springs, Randomized was sold for $420,000 at Keeneland September. She is a daughter of Nyquist and French Passport, the latter an Elusive Quality half-sister to Grade 2 winners Smooth Air and Overdriven. Also hailing from this family is the multiple Grade 1-winning turf star Got Stormy.