Sierra Leone favored over nine in 2024 Belmont Stakes

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Seize the Grey D. Wayne Lukas Jaime Torres 8-1 2 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 10-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 5-1 4 The Wine Steward Mike Maker Manny Franco 15-1 5 Antiquarian Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 12-1 6 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 15-1 7 Protective Todd Pletcher Tyler Gaffalione 20-1 8 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Florent Geroux 12-1 9 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Flavien Prat 9-5 10 Mindframe Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. 7-2

Sierra Leone, a rallying second to Mystik Dan five weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby (G1), will look to avenge that photo-finish loss Saturday in the $2 million Belmont S. (G1), the third leg of the Triple Crown.

Sierra Leone was installed the 9-5 morning line favorite in the field of 10 three-year-olds on Monday afternoon. He will break from post 9.

This will be the first of two editions of the Belmont that will be run at Saratoga over a reduced distance of 1 1/4 miles, while Belmont Park is undergoing a multi-year refurbishment. The shortening of the race from 1 1/2 miles avoids having the race begin on the far turn due to Saratoga’s 1 1/8-mile configuration.

Mystik Dan, who subsequently finished second in the Preakness (G1) to Seize the Grey, drew post 3 and has been pegged at 5-1. Seize the Grey, who led at every call over a wet Pimlico strip three weeks ago, drew post 1 and was installed at 8-1.

Trainer Todd Pletcher has entered three, including stakes newcomer Mindframe. A dominating winner of his two starts in overnight company, Mindframe is second choice on the morning line at 7-2.

Other notables in the lineup are Wood Memorial (G2) winner Resilience; Peter Pan (G3) hero Antiquarian; and Honor Marie and Dornoch, both of whom won Grade 2 events at two last fall. Grade 1-placed The Wine Steward and the maiden Protective complete the field.