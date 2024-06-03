Sierra Leone favored over nine in 2024 Belmont Stakes

|Post
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|ML Odds
|1
|Seize the Grey
|D. Wayne Lukas
|Jaime Torres
|8-1
|2
|Resilience
|Bill Mott
|Junior Alvarado
|10-1
|3
|Mystik Dan
|Kenny McPeek
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|5-1
|4
|The Wine Steward
|Mike Maker
|Manny Franco
|15-1
|5
|Antiquarian
|Todd Pletcher
|John Velazquez
|12-1
|6
|Dornoch
|Danny Gargan
|Luis Saez
|15-1
|7
|Protective
|Todd Pletcher
|Tyler Gaffalione
|20-1
|8
|Honor Marie
|Whit Beckman
|Florent Geroux
|12-1
|9
|Sierra Leone
|Chad Brown
|Flavien Prat
|9-5
|10
|Mindframe
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|7-2
Sierra Leone, a rallying second to Mystik Dan five weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby (G1), will look to avenge that photo-finish loss Saturday in the $2 million Belmont S. (G1), the third leg of the Triple Crown.
Sierra Leone was installed the 9-5 morning line favorite in the field of 10 three-year-olds on Monday afternoon. He will break from post 9.
This will be the first of two editions of the Belmont that will be run at Saratoga over a reduced distance of 1 1/4 miles, while Belmont Park is undergoing a multi-year refurbishment. The shortening of the race from 1 1/2 miles avoids having the race begin on the far turn due to Saratoga’s 1 1/8-mile configuration.
Mystik Dan, who subsequently finished second in the Preakness (G1) to Seize the Grey, drew post 3 and has been pegged at 5-1. Seize the Grey, who led at every call over a wet Pimlico strip three weeks ago, drew post 1 and was installed at 8-1.
Trainer Todd Pletcher has entered three, including stakes newcomer Mindframe. A dominating winner of his two starts in overnight company, Mindframe is second choice on the morning line at 7-2.
Other notables in the lineup are Wood Memorial (G2) winner Resilience; Peter Pan (G3) hero Antiquarian; and Honor Marie and Dornoch, both of whom won Grade 2 events at two last fall. Grade 1-placed The Wine Steward and the maiden Protective complete the field.
