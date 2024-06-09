June 9, 2024

Spot Plays June 10

June 9, 2024

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (2nd) I Am Mila, 4-1
    (4th) Kim’s Texas Bling, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Toolcat, 8-1
    (6th) Skyler’s Artemis, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (7th) Classic Express, 5-1
    (8th) Agent, 7-2
Mountaineer   (4th) Speighty War, 4-1
    (7th) Khozzy Valintine, 4-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Twist Her, 4-1
    (10th) Ambitiously Placed, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) Fred George, 9-2
    (7th) Smart Joker, 3-1
Thistledown   (7th) Ruby Layne, 6-1
    (8th) Oaks Honey, 4-1

