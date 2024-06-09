Spot Plays June 10

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(2nd) I Am Mila, 4-1
|(4th) Kim’s Texas Bling, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Toolcat, 8-1
|(6th) Skyler’s Artemis, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(7th) Classic Express, 5-1
|(8th) Agent, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Speighty War, 4-1
|(7th) Khozzy Valintine, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Twist Her, 4-1
|(10th) Ambitiously Placed, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(6th) Fred George, 9-2
|(7th) Smart Joker, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(7th) Ruby Layne, 6-1
|(8th) Oaks Honey, 4-1