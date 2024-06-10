June 10, 2024

Spot Plays June 11

June 10, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (2nd) Savage Love, 4-1
    (3rd) Sparkling Silver, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Nottoway, 7-2
    (5th) Larz, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Hot Middles, 9-2
    (2nd) Breaking News, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Cash Customer, 6-1
    (7th) Portia’s Hope, 6-1
Parx Racing   (6th) Cause I Said, 4-1
    (7th) Southampton Dock, 4-1
Penn National   (2nd) Wicked Street, 10-1
    (3rd) Silk War, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (5th) Certain, 3-1
    (8th) Awesome Fantasy, 8-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Mannford, 7-2
    (4th) Tahlequah Joe, 5-1

