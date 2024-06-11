June 11, 2024

Spot Plays June 12

June 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) Golden Diversion, 7-2
    (5th) Diamond Concerto, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Redhill, 5-1
    (7th) Wine and Waves, 3-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Albertano, 7-2
    (7th) Surprenant Cocoa, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (6th) Ringgood, 5-1
    (8th) Candyrock, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Reigning Flowers, 3-1
    (8th) Naga’s Boy, 8-1
Parx Racing   (5th) The Last Jet, 4-1
    (11th) We Ready, 7-2
Penn National   (4th) Run Rocky Run, 6-1
    (8th) Magic Spin, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Tony Small, 3-1
    (6th) Guaco, 7-2
Thistledown   (5th) Mexitexafornia, 5-1
    (8th) Surrounder, 6-1

