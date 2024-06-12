June 13, 2024

Spot Plays June 13

June 12, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury Park (5th) Run Bambi Run, 6-1
(6th) Big Muckity, 5-1
Charles Town (5th) Mr Hoover, 4-1
(7th) Vino Dolce, 5-1
Churchill Downs (6th) Je Suis Rapide, 5-1
(7th) Bold Ambition, 5-1
Delaware Park (1st) Afleet Diva, 8-1
(2nd) Thearcheortheprey, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Wicked Legacy, 5-1
(5th) Magic Soul, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (5th) Beyond Stoked, 3-1
(6th) Willadean, 3-1
Penn National (3rd) Gettin’downonit, 3-1
(4th) Park Place, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Give Me the Lute, 3-1
(8th) Pancho Barnes, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) Magicgirl, 9-2
(2nd) Lazarus Project, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Helluva Holiday, 7-2
(4th) Twisted Romance, 3-1

