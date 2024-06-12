Spot Plays June 13

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury Park
|(5th) Run Bambi Run, 6-1
|(6th) Big Muckity, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Mr Hoover, 4-1
|(7th) Vino Dolce, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(6th) Je Suis Rapide, 5-1
|(7th) Bold Ambition, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Afleet Diva, 8-1
|(2nd) Thearcheortheprey, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Wicked Legacy, 5-1
|(5th) Magic Soul, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Beyond Stoked, 3-1
|(6th) Willadean, 3-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Gettin’downonit, 3-1
|(4th) Park Place, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Give Me the Lute, 3-1
|(8th) Pancho Barnes, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Magicgirl, 9-2
|(2nd) Lazarus Project, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Helluva Holiday, 7-2
|(4th) Twisted Romance, 3-1
