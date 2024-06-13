Spot Plays June 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Morning Cup, 7-2
|(4th) In a Minute, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Somesugarnspice, 4-1
|(5th) I Am That I Am, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Sweet Mo B, 6-1
|(3rd) Spurrier, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Bar Down Express, 5-1
|(5th) My Sanctuary, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Stubold, 3-1
|(5th) Fastest, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Come Rain Or Shine, 6-1
|(4th) Money Room, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Magic Account, 4-1
|(5th) Nesso’s Lastharrah, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Hicksy, 7-2
|(3rd) Daddy Send Money, 8-1
