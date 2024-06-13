June 13, 2024

Spot Plays June 14

June 13, 2024

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Morning Cup, 7-2
(4th) In a Minute, 5-1
Charles Town (4th) Somesugarnspice, 4-1
(5th) I Am That I Am, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Sweet Mo B, 6-1
(3rd) Spurrier, 4-1
Delaware Park (4th) Bar Down Express, 5-1
(5th) My Sanctuary, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Stubold, 3-1
(5th) Fastest, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Come Rain Or Shine, 6-1
(4th) Money Room, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Magic Account, 4-1
(5th) Nesso’s Lastharrah, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Hicksy, 7-2
(3rd) Daddy Send Money, 8-1

