June 15, 2024

Spot Plays June 15

June 14, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (3rd) Next On Stage, 8-1
    (7th) My Mitole, 5-1
Canterbury   (6th) Wilson Bay, 9-2
    (8th) Army Kid, 3-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Direct the Show, 9-2
    (6th) Collected Dreams, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Write Off Jerry, 4-1
    (10th) Moonlight Gambler, 5-1
Delaware Park   (2nd) Set for Life, 6-1
    (5th) Halon, 3-1
Emerald Downs   (4th) Enjoy the Moment, 6-1
    (5th) Lil Miracle Man, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Time to Meddle, 9-2
    (6th) Pot’s Paycheck, 8-1
Hawthorne   (4th) First Masamune, 6-1
    (9th) Crossanna, 7-2
Laurel   (4th) Paperback Edition, 4-1
    (9th) Casino Tricks, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Butterfly Queen, 3-1
    (10th) Sea Streak, 7-2
Pleasanton   (3rd) Gallant Warren, 8-1
    (6th) Tom’s Regret, 3-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Logon to Win, 4-1
    (7th) Miz Clubcali, 5-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Strike a Chord, 7-2
    (10th) Good as Gone, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs