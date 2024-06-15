June 16, 2024

Spot Plays June 16

June 15, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Shesalittle Edgy, 7-2
(7th) Debate, 4-1
Canterbury Park (5th) Manhattan Cherry, 3-1
(7th) King of the Palace, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Book’em, 6-1
(3rd) Flaming Glory, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Citrus Belle, 7-2
(3rd) Miss Athletic, 5-1
Hawthorne (7th) Baseball Politics, 3-1
(8th) Legendary Phantom, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Social Lady, 7-2
(4th) Molly Fantasy, 10-1
Monmouth Park (4th) It’s Goodtobe Jose, 4-1
(6th) Spanish Noble, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Ice Flow, 10-1
(7th) Alicia’s Way, 5-1
Parx (5th) Souper Fly Over, 9-2
(6th) Kokopelli Girl, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) First Peace, 7-2
(2nd) Bad Sneakers, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Fighting Irish, 9-2
(7th) Giant Teddy, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs