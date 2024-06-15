Spot Plays June 16

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Shesalittle Edgy, 7-2
|(7th) Debate, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(5th) Manhattan Cherry, 3-1
|(7th) King of the Palace, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Book’em, 6-1
|(3rd) Flaming Glory, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Citrus Belle, 7-2
|(3rd) Miss Athletic, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(7th) Baseball Politics, 3-1
|(8th) Legendary Phantom, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Social Lady, 7-2
|(4th) Molly Fantasy, 10-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) It’s Goodtobe Jose, 4-1
|(6th) Spanish Noble, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Ice Flow, 10-1
|(7th) Alicia’s Way, 5-1
|Parx
|(5th) Souper Fly Over, 9-2
|(6th) Kokopelli Girl, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) First Peace, 7-2
|(2nd) Bad Sneakers, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Fighting Irish, 9-2
|(7th) Giant Teddy, 3-1
Leave a Reply