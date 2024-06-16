Spot Plays June 17

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(5th) Russian Pearl, 15-1
|(6th) Ayy Ladies, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) R Girl Faith, 5-1
|(5th) Holiday Jazz, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(6th) J’s Naughty Kitten, 7-2
|(7th) Wissam Sharaf, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Big Red Rocks, 4-1
|(4th) Moon Over Dubai, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Not Thistimerandy, 7-2
|(8th) North Pole, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Dreaming of Kona, 3-1
|(6th) Immortallove, 10-1
|Thistledown
|(6th) Cora Corona, 7-2
|(8th) Miesha, 3-1
Leave a Reply