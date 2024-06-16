June 16, 2024

Spot Plays June 17

June 16, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (5th) Russian Pearl, 15-1
    (6th) Ayy Ladies, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) R Girl Faith, 5-1
    (5th) Holiday Jazz, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (6th) J’s Naughty Kitten, 7-2
    (7th) Wissam Sharaf, 6-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Big Red Rocks, 4-1
    (4th) Moon Over Dubai, 5-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Not Thistimerandy, 7-2
    (8th) North Pole, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Dreaming of Kona, 3-1
    (6th) Immortallove, 10-1
Thistledown   (6th) Cora Corona, 7-2
    (8th) Miesha, 3-1

