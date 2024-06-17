June 17, 2024

Spot Plays June 18

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (3rd) Salto Del Lupo, 4-1
    (4th) Coolcross, 5-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Delta Ridge, 5-1
    (5th) Silent Invasion, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Cielo Azul, 9-2
    (4th) Unbridled Slope, 9-2
Mountaineer   (4th) Magna Ruler, 4-1
    (8th) Xpensive Princess, 9-2
Parx Racing   (1st) Makabim, 10-1
    (10th) Prince Colton, 3-1
Penn National   (2nd) Mosey, 4-1
    (3rd) Amunet, 9-2
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Lucios Zoran, 10-1
    (6th) Grey Charmer, 3-1
Thistledown   (4th) Leroyisalagniappe, 5-1
    (7th) Cowtown Boss, 8-1

