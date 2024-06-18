June 18, 2024

Spot Plays June 19

June 18, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs (3rd) Maibella, 4-1
(5th) Silver Blur, 4-1
Belterra Park (4th) No Hang Charlie, 8-1
(5th) Englished, 7-2
Churchill Downs (5th) Inexorable, 5-1
(8th) Gray’s Fable, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Nicky Jolene, 6-1
(7th) Surya, 6-1
Finger Lakes (5th) Motley Sue, 5-1
(6th) Eirik Ridge, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Molly’s Aussie, 5-1
(7th) Crickenberger, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Mr Harry, 5-1
(3rd) Loco, 3-1
Penn National (4th) Lead Off, 6-1
(7th) Bootsy’s Merlot, 6-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Snowstorm, 3-1
(4th) Poquito Rose, 4-1
Thistledown (2nd) Mamas Home Cooking, 3-1
(6th) Extra Crafty, 6-1

