Spot Plays June 19

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(3rd) Maibella, 4-1
|(5th) Silver Blur, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(4th) No Hang Charlie, 8-1
|(5th) Englished, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Inexorable, 5-1
|(8th) Gray’s Fable, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Nicky Jolene, 6-1
|(7th) Surya, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Motley Sue, 5-1
|(6th) Eirik Ridge, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Molly’s Aussie, 5-1
|(7th) Crickenberger, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Mr Harry, 5-1
|(3rd) Loco, 3-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Lead Off, 6-1
|(7th) Bootsy’s Merlot, 6-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Snowstorm, 3-1
|(4th) Poquito Rose, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Mamas Home Cooking, 3-1
|(6th) Extra Crafty, 6-1
