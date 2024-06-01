June 1, 2024

Spot Plays June 2

June 1, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (4th) Nang Singha, 6-1
    (5th) Catalina Crush, 9-2
Churchill Downs   (1st) Morning Miracle, 9-2
    (8th) Banned for Life, 7-2
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Blaze of Dreams, 7-2
    (8th) Prisoner, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (7th) Luna Linda, 5-1
    (8th) Continental Union, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Queen Valentina, 7-2
    (5th) Awesome Train, 6-1
Hawthorne   (3rd) Canyon Shadows, 6-1
    (5th) Bill’s Honor, 3-1
Laurel   (1st) Mariano, 7-2
    (7th) Mission North, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (7th) De La Cruz, 3-1
    (11th) Harper Be Good, 8-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Hagler, 6-1
    (4th) Trader Price, 6-1
Santa Anita   (5th) California Bay, 7-2
    (6th) Charm Your World, 6-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Flawless Ruler, 9-2
    (8th) Collective Force, 4-1

