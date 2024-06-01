Spot Plays June 2

|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Nang Singha, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Catalina Crush, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|
|(1st) Morning Miracle, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Banned for Life, 7-2
|Emerald
Downs
|
|(2nd) Blaze of Dreams, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Prisoner, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(7th) Luna Linda, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Continental Union,
5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Queen Valentina, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Awesome Train, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(3rd) Canyon Shadows, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Bill’s Honor, 3-1
|Laurel
|
|(1st) Mariano, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Mission
North, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(7th) De La Cruz, 3-1
|
|
|(11th) Harper Be Good, 8-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(2nd) Hagler, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Trader Price, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(5th) California Bay, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Charm Your World, 6-1
|Woodbine
|
|(3rd) Flawless Ruler, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Collective Force, 4-1
Leave a Reply