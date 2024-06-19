June 19, 2024

Spot Plays June 20

June 19, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Mizoula, 9-2
(7th) Shehanah, 7-2
Belterra Park (3rd) Firery Tale, 7-2
(5th) Orbi One, 7-2
Canterbury Park (4th) Heir, 7-2
(5th) Stealthespotlight, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Common Prosperity, 3-1
(6th) Grand Fiber, 4-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Degree of Risk, 8-1
(5th) I Got Game, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Rum Tum Tugger, 7-2
(5th) Tio Tony, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Wicked Legacy, 8-1
(5th) Golden Skull, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (5th) The Dover Special, 10-1
(6th) Waring, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Liam’s Kiss, 4-1
(7th) Memory Bouquet, 9-2
Woodbine (2nd) Choose to Be Happy, 4-1
(4th) Ring It Up, 4-1

