Spot Plays June 20

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Mizoula, 9-2
|(7th) Shehanah, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Firery Tale, 7-2
|(5th) Orbi One, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Heir, 7-2
|(5th) Stealthespotlight, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Common Prosperity, 3-1
|(6th) Grand Fiber, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Degree of Risk, 8-1
|(5th) I Got Game, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Rum Tum Tugger, 7-2
|(5th) Tio Tony, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Wicked Legacy, 8-1
|(5th) Golden Skull, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) The Dover Special, 10-1
|(6th) Waring, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Liam’s Kiss, 4-1
|(7th) Memory Bouquet, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Choose to Be Happy, 4-1
|(4th) Ring It Up, 4-1
Leave a Reply