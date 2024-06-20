Spot Plays June 21

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(5th) Trade Secret, 7-2
|(7th) Heavenly Girl, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Sally Starkey, 5-1
|(5th) Rock Rose, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Fast Beach, 7-2
|(4th) Eclatant, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Fighting Words, 3-1
|(2nd) Fifty One Fifty, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Marty’s Magic, 6-1
|(7th) Freeze the Fire, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Wait a Sec, 7-2
|(5th) Juan Valdez, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) People Are People, 4-1
|(6th) Gatling Gun, 6-1
