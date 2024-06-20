June 20, 2024

Spot Plays June 21

June 20, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Trade Secret, 7-2
(7th) Heavenly Girl, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Sally Starkey, 5-1
(5th) Rock Rose, 4-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Fast Beach, 7-2
(4th) Eclatant, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Fighting Words, 3-1
(2nd) Fifty One Fifty, 7-2
Laurel Park (4th) Marty’s Magic, 6-1
(7th) Freeze the Fire, 5-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Wait a Sec, 7-2
(5th) Juan Valdez, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) People Are People, 4-1
(6th) Gatling Gun, 6-1

