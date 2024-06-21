June 21, 2024

Spot Plays June 22

June 21, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Stop the Press, 4-1
(3rd) Watch Hill, 6-1
Belterra Park (1st) Pogoeriach, 7-2
(5th) Fort Lowell, 8-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Barbsdreamcometrue, 5-1
(6th) Kennebec, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) American Bound, 9-2
(6th) Hessica, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Watch This Birdie, 4-1
(3rd) Evie’s Eyebrows, 4-1
Delaware Park (4th) Liffey, 8-1
(6th) Awesome Flay, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Ours for Sure, 8-1
(7th) Bubbly Champagne, 9-2
Hawthorne (4th) Whole Lotta Luke, 4-1
(8th) River Redemption, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) K Kake Pop, 5-1
(6th) Workin On a Dream, 7-2
Los Alamitos (1st) Wishtheyallcouldbe, 3-1
(6th) Crypto Craze, 7-2
Monmouth Park (4th) Austin From Boston, 9-2
(5th) Be Here, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (6th) Mister Lester, 6-1
(7th) Mc Cougar, 7-2
Thistledown (4th) Wetzel, 8-1
(7th) Ben Diesel, 4-1
Woodbine (5th) My Sunny Valentine, 3-1
(6th) Privacy Setting, 4-1

