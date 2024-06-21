Spot Plays June 22

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Stop the Press, 4-1
|(3rd) Watch Hill, 6-1
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Pogoeriach, 7-2
|(5th) Fort Lowell, 8-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Barbsdreamcometrue, 5-1
|(6th) Kennebec, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) American Bound, 9-2
|(6th) Hessica, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Watch This Birdie, 4-1
|(3rd) Evie’s Eyebrows, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Liffey, 8-1
|(6th) Awesome Flay, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Ours for Sure, 8-1
|(7th) Bubbly Champagne, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Whole Lotta Luke, 4-1
|(8th) River Redemption, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) K Kake Pop, 5-1
|(6th) Workin On a Dream, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Wishtheyallcouldbe, 3-1
|(6th) Crypto Craze, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Austin From Boston, 9-2
|(5th) Be Here, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Mister Lester, 6-1
|(7th) Mc Cougar, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(4th) Wetzel, 8-1
|(7th) Ben Diesel, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) My Sunny Valentine, 3-1
|(6th) Privacy Setting, 4-1
