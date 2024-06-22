June 22, 2024

Spot Plays June 23

June 22, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Bubbe Dearest, 6-1
    (4th) Pivotal Moment, 7-2
Canterbury   (4th) Silver Dash, 10-1
    (5th) Lucky Super Nova, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Special Dispatch, 7-2
    (5th) Knicks Storm, 7-2
Emerald Downs   (3rd) A View From Above, 7-2
    (7th) Red Nova, 9-2
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Red Haired Gal, 7-2
    (6th) Cross Haste, 8-1
Hawthorne   (1st) Thirsty Natalie, 5-1
    (11th) Laly, 4-1
Laurel   (5th) The King Cheek, 7-2
    (9th) Bandits Warrior, 3-1
Los Alamitos   (4th) Impossible Task, 10-1
    (9th) Final Storm, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Morethanaconqueror, 10-1
    (9th) Carson’s Run, 3-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Khozzy Valintine, 3-1
    (4th) Gets On Base, 9-2
Pleasanton   (3rd) Silver Flirt, 9-2
    (8th) Fantastic Dream, 8-1
Woodbine   (6th) Swift Delivery, 4-1
    (8th) Jokester, 7-2

