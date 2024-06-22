Spot Plays June 23

|Aqueduct
|
|(1st) Bubbe Dearest, 6-1
|
|
|(4th) Pivotal Moment, 7-2
|Canterbury
|
|(4th) Silver Dash, 10-1
|
|
|(5th) Lucky Super Nova, 3-1
|
Churchill Downs
|
|(2nd) Special Dispatch, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Knicks Storm, 7-2
|Emerald Downs
|
|(3rd) A View From Above,
7-2
|
|
|(7th) Red Nova, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(5th) Red Haired Gal, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Cross Haste, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(1st) Thirsty Natalie, 5-1
|
|
|(11th) Laly, 4-1
|Laurel
|
|(5th) The King Cheek, 7-2
|
|
|(9th) Bandits
Warrior, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|
|(4th) Impossible Task, 10-1
|
|
|(9th) Final Storm, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Morethanaconqueror,
10-1
|
|
|(9th) Carson’s Run, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(3rd) Khozzy Valintine, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Gets On Base, 9-2
|Pleasanton
|
|(3rd) Silver Flirt, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Fantastic Dream, 8-1
|Woodbine
|
|(6th) Swift Delivery, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Jokester, 7-2
