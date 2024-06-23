June 23, 2024

Spot Plays June 24

June 23, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) Dazzling Gold, 4-1
    (4th) Will Knows, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Perno, 3-1
    (4th) Superb Surprise, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Pittore d’Oro, 8-1
    (8th) Reining Flowers, 9-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Sword of Damocles, 9-2
    (3rd) Couth, 3-1
Parx Racing   (10th) Maximus Meridius, 7-2
    (11th) Secret Path, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Metanoia, 7-2
    (6th) Tapsolution, 9-2
Thistledown   (4th) Qadira, 4-1
    (5th) Aquitania Arrival, 5-1

