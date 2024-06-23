Spot Plays June 24

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(1st) Dazzling Gold, 4-1
|(4th) Will Knows, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Perno, 3-1
|(4th) Superb Surprise, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Pittore d’Oro, 8-1
|(8th) Reining Flowers, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Sword of Damocles, 9-2
|(3rd) Couth, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(10th) Maximus Meridius, 7-2
|(11th) Secret Path, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Metanoia, 7-2
|(6th) Tapsolution, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(4th) Qadira, 4-1
|(5th) Aquitania Arrival, 5-1
Leave a Reply