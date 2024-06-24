June 24, 2024

Spot Plays June 25

June 24, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (4th) Just for Charlotte, 10-1
    (6th) Mystery Dance, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Ripe for Mischief, 3-1
    (8th) Dharma, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Justa Simple Girl, 8-1
    (6th) Toodle Loo, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Eric Brown’s Girl, 3-1
    (5th) Captain Anne, 8-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Corona Campione, 7-2
    (10th) Concealed Carry, 5-1
Penn National   (2nd) Fillmore East, 10-1
    (7th) Woodland Glade, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Speranzas Will, 7-2
    (4th) Most Divine, 7-2
Thistledown   (2nd) Perfectingtheview, 8-1
    (4th) Toyi, 5-1

