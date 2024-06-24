Spot Plays June 25

|Assiniboia Downs
|
|(4th) Just for Charlotte,
10-1
|
|
|(6th) Mystery Dance, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|
|(5th) Ripe for Mischief,
3-1
|
|
|(8th) Dharma, 3-1
|
Horseshoe Indianapolis
|
|(4th) Justa Simple Girl,
8-1
|
|
|(6th) Toodle Loo, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Eric Brown’s Girl,
3-1
|
|
|(5th) Captain Anne, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(1st) Corona Campione, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Concealed Carry, 5-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Fillmore East, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Woodland Glade, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(2nd) Speranzas Will, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Most Divine, 7-2
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Perfectingtheview,
8-1
|
|
|(4th) Toyi, 5-1
