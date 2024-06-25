June 25, 2024

Spot Plays June 26

June 25, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs (1st) Heavenly Trip, 5-1
(3rd) Wickedblackbullet, 3-1
Belterra Park (2nd) This Ill Defend, 4-1
(5th) Thatsafactjack, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Leblon, 3-1
(4th) And One More Time, 9-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Radieux, 6-1
(4th) Blaze On, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Grandma’s Pudding, 6-1
(5th) Mr Narcissistic, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Dirbas, 9-2
(6th) Its Satisfactual, 8-1
Mountaineer (1st) Perfectly Golden, 8-1
(2nd) Canavall, 9-2
Parx (2nd) Free Bird Bordo, 5-1
(3rd) Princess Sophie, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Olivia Dee, 5-1
(5th) Kissthemoon, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Heaven Rules, 3-1
(6th) Miss Foxann, 4-1
Thistledown (3rd) Masterofthehounds, 4-1
(6th) Red Chili Pepper, 5-1

*


