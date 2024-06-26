June 26, 2024

Spot Plays June 27

June 26, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Our Finest Hour, 3-1
(7th) On the Ledge, 3-1
Belterra Park (4th) Crystal Snow, 3-1
(5th) Leave It to Kitten, 8-1
Canterbury Park (1st) Hayhaycaptain Jac, 6-1
(5th) Devil Vision, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Imperial King, 5-1
(5th) True Buckpassing, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Bright Strike, 8-1
(4th) Gloriette, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Speightful Sis, 6-1
(5th) Glossamer, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Grandma’s Pudding, 6-1
(5th) Mr Narcissistic, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Sally Bali, 5-1
(6th) Hot Wings, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Bullitina, 4-1
(5th) Tootaloo Kangaroo, 7-2
Thistledown (3rd) Ekati’s Way, 7-2
(4th) Sergeant Countzler, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) Hekla’s Aura, 6-1
(6th) Doctor’s Orders, 8-1

