Spot Plays June 27

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Our Finest Hour, 3-1
|(7th) On the Ledge, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(4th) Crystal Snow, 3-1
|(5th) Leave It to Kitten, 8-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Hayhaycaptain Jac, 6-1
|(5th) Devil Vision, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Imperial King, 5-1
|(5th) True Buckpassing, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Bright Strike, 8-1
|(4th) Gloriette, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Speightful Sis, 6-1
|(5th) Glossamer, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Grandma’s Pudding, 6-1
|(5th) Mr Narcissistic, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Sally Bali, 5-1
|(6th) Hot Wings, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Bullitina, 4-1
|(5th) Tootaloo Kangaroo, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Ekati’s Way, 7-2
|(4th) Sergeant Countzler, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Hekla’s Aura, 6-1
|(6th) Doctor’s Orders, 8-1
