Spot Plays June 28

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) Lamorna, 3-1
|(7th) Miss Lao, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Patriettic, 7-2
|(5th) Ziggzappa, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Breaking Bullet, 6-1
|(6th) Grumpy’s Buddy, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Waver, 3-1
|(6th) Roussette, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Miguel’s Belle, 5-1
|(8th) Let’s Go Koko, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Whatta World, 5-1
|(3rd) Biz Biz Buzz, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Cumberland Blues, 3-1
|(3rd) Subway Susie, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Vini Vidi Vici, 3-1
|(4th) Silent Sky, 4-1
