June 27, 2024

Spot Plays June 28

June 27, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) Lamorna, 3-1
(7th) Miss Lao, 9-2
Belterra Park (3rd) Patriettic, 7-2
(5th) Ziggzappa, 4-1
Charles Town (4th) Breaking Bullet, 6-1
(6th) Grumpy’s Buddy, 3-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Waver, 3-1
(6th) Roussette, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Miguel’s Belle, 5-1
(8th) Let’s Go Koko, 6-1
Laurel Park (1st) Whatta World, 5-1
(3rd) Biz Biz Buzz, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Cumberland Blues, 3-1
(3rd) Subway Susie, 9-2
Woodbine (3rd) Vini Vidi Vici, 3-1
(4th) Silent Sky, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs