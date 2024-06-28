June 28, 2024

Spot Plays June 29

June 28, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Heard on Thestreet, 4-1
(8th) Reflexivity, 4-1
Belterra Park (3rd) Sacred Connection, 4-1
(4th) Quiet Dawn, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Gypsy Wife, 5-1
(4th) Dust Maker, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Thunderturtle, 5-1
(5th) Dream Leader, 4-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Dr Kringle, 3-1
(2nd) Saqeel, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Crooked Dreams, 5-1
(4th) P J’s Song, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Rapscallion, 6-1
(6th) Kozem, 4-1
Hawthorne (4th) C F V Bullet, 3-1
(6th) Spanish Wells, 5-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Gettleman, 9-2
(4th) Shell Belle, 7-2
Los Alamitos (4th) Keychain Girl, 5-1
(5th) Marks Hip, 8-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Madness, 3-1
(4th) Miss Casey, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) D’aurum, 5-1
(5th) Firing Bullets, 4-1

