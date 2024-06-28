Spot Plays June 29

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Heard on Thestreet, 4-1
|(8th) Reflexivity, 4-1
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Sacred Connection, 4-1
|(4th) Quiet Dawn, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Gypsy Wife, 5-1
|(4th) Dust Maker, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Thunderturtle, 5-1
|(5th) Dream Leader, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Dr Kringle, 3-1
|(2nd) Saqeel, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Crooked Dreams, 5-1
|(4th) P J’s Song, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Rapscallion, 6-1
|(6th) Kozem, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) C F V Bullet, 3-1
|(6th) Spanish Wells, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Gettleman, 9-2
|(4th) Shell Belle, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(4th) Keychain Girl, 5-1
|(5th) Marks Hip, 8-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Madness, 3-1
|(4th) Miss Casey, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) D’aurum, 5-1
|(5th) Firing Bullets, 4-1
