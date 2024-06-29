June 29, 2024

Spot Plays June 30

June 29, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Five to Two, 5-1
(6th) Liar’s Poker, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Jocasta, 7-2
(4th) Mark of Victory, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Saqeel, 7-2
(4th) Two Sharp, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Jonas’ Dream, 5-1
(6th) Harrington, 8-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Go Stormin Girl, 5-1
(6th) Rocket Hotshot, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Strugar, 10-1
(6th) Zip Line to Heaven, 6-1
Los Alamitos (1st) Harbor Thunder, 9-2
(3rd) Trotsky, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Determined First, 5-1
(2nd) High School Crush, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) Butterfly World, 5-1
(5th) June Gloom, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Souper Success, 4-1
(6th) Shekky Shebaz, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs