Spot Plays June 30

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Five to Two, 5-1
|(6th) Liar’s Poker, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Jocasta, 7-2
|(4th) Mark of Victory, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Saqeel, 7-2
|(4th) Two Sharp, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Jonas’ Dream, 5-1
|(6th) Harrington, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Go Stormin Girl, 5-1
|(6th) Rocket Hotshot, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Strugar, 10-1
|(6th) Zip Line to Heaven, 6-1
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Harbor Thunder, 9-2
|(3rd) Trotsky, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Determined First, 5-1
|(2nd) High School Crush, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Butterfly World, 5-1
|(5th) June Gloom, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(4th) Souper Success, 4-1
|(6th) Shekky Shebaz, 4-1
Leave a Reply