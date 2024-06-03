June 3, 2024

Spot Plays June 4

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs   (1st) Keystone Cash, 8-1
    (5th) Damn the Torpedoes, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Dare to Be Great, 6-1
    (8th) N Y Anthem, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Permit to Carry, 7-2
    (5th) Best Cupcake, 5-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Wild Irish, 9-2
    (8th) Silent Tiger, 6-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Obstinate, 7-2
    (7th) Birthday Bond Rob, 5-1
Penn National   (3rd) Copperhead Creek, 6-1
    (5th) Tiz Speedy, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) Ultimate Baroness, 9-2
    (8th) Round of Applause, 3-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Show Sliding Home, 8-1
    (4th) Kindness is Free, 9-2

