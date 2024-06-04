Spot Plays June 5

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Assiniboia Downs
|(4th) Big Nick, 6-1
|(6th) Westover, 3-1
|Belterra Park
|(4th) Banned from Midway, 4-1
|(5th) Pogoeriach, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Falcon Quest, 7-2
|(6th) Trouble’s Roaring, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Star Anise, 6-1
|(5th) Apollonia Vitelli, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bel Rosso, 6-1
|(5th) Beach Ready, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Get Ahead Now, 6-1
|(5th) Bold Justice, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) La Crema, 3-1
|(3rd) Gettin’downonit, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) Narizon, 5-1
|(4th) A Thousand Plans, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Stay Thirsty Amigo, 7-2
|(2nd) Golden Spoke, 3-1
