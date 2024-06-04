June 4, 2024

Spot Plays June 5

June 4, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Assiniboia Downs (4th) Big Nick, 6-1
(6th) Westover, 3-1
Belterra Park (4th) Banned from Midway, 4-1
(5th) Pogoeriach, 6-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Falcon Quest, 7-2
(6th) Trouble’s Roaring, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Star Anise, 6-1
(5th) Apollonia Vitelli, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bel Rosso, 6-1
(5th) Beach Ready, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Get Ahead Now, 6-1
(5th) Bold Justice, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) La Crema, 3-1
(3rd) Gettin’downonit, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) Narizon, 5-1
(4th) A Thousand Plans, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Stay Thirsty Amigo, 7-2
(2nd) Golden Spoke, 3-1

