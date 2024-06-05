Spot Plays June 6

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont at Saratoga
|(3rd) Land d’Oro, 4-1
|(8th) Film Academy, 7-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Takafumi, 3-1
|(7th) Ann Kor, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(5th) Latin Force, 9-2
|(6th) Mark of Victory, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Conquering Cat, 4-1
|(3rd) Pancake House, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Afleet Diva, 6-1
|(2nd) Fabulous Candy, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bel Rosso, 6-1
|(5th) Beach Ready, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Major Sparks, 5-1
|(5th) Gewurztraminer, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Warrior On the Run, 6-1
|(5th) Martini’s Bank, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(4th) Northern Ruby, 7-2
|(6th) Flying Black, 6-1
