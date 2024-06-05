June 5, 2024

Spot Plays June 6

June 5, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont at Saratoga (3rd) Land d’Oro, 4-1
(8th) Film Academy, 7-2
Belterra Park (2nd) Takafumi, 3-1
(7th) Ann Kor, 7-2
Canterbury Park (5th) Latin Force, 9-2
(6th) Mark of Victory, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Conquering Cat, 4-1
(3rd) Pancake House, 6-1
Delaware Park (1st) Afleet Diva, 6-1
(2nd) Fabulous Candy, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bel Rosso, 6-1
(5th) Beach Ready, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Major Sparks, 5-1
(5th) Gewurztraminer, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Warrior On the Run, 6-1
(5th) Martini’s Bank, 4-1
Woodbine (4th) Northern Ruby, 7-2
(6th) Flying Black, 6-1

