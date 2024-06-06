June 6, 2024

Spot Plays June 7

June 6, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont at Saratoga (2nd) Costa Terra, 4-1
(3rd) Addicted to You, 8-1
Charles Town (3rd) June Belle, 7-2
(4th) Greatandgood, 7-2
Churchill Downs (4th) Minty, 4-1
(8th) Moonlight, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Miss M M, 7-2
(7th) Glossamer, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Heir to the Roar, 7-2
(7th) R Firebird, 7-2
Laurel Park (5th) Great Kisser, 8-1
(6th) Exit Right, 7-2
Prairie Meadows (4th) Autopilot, 3-1
(6th) Take Me Serious, 5-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Hotitude, 5-1
(6th) Ultimate, 6-1
Woodbine (3rd) Victoria Elizabeth, 6-1
(4th) Four K Force, 6-1

*


