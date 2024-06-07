June 7, 2024

Spot Plays June 8

June 7, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont at Saratoga (5th) Talk of the Nation, 7-2
(8th) Book’em Danno, 9-2
Churchill Downs (4th) Sutherland, 4-1
(8th) Jackie’s Love, 10-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Speightful Sis, 3-1
(5th) Go Take Charge, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Shadowed Thoughts, 5-1
(4th) Pretty Thirsty, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Charge Off, 7-2
(3rd) Lightning Dust, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Move It Baby, 3-1
(4th) Arthurian, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Positively, 9-2
(5th) Onda Brava, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) Mid Day Image, 3-1
(6th) Circle Home, 4-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Mildoon, 6-1
(2nd) Afy Kid, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Lucky’s Secret, 4-1
(5th) Atta Party, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) The Old Nine, 5-1
(5th) El Diablo Rojo, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Shameless Affair, 3-1
(4th) Infamous Covert, 7-2

