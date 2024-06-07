Spot Plays June 8

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont at Saratoga
|(5th) Talk of the Nation, 7-2
|(8th) Book’em Danno, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Sutherland, 4-1
|(8th) Jackie’s Love, 10-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Speightful Sis, 3-1
|(5th) Go Take Charge, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Shadowed Thoughts, 5-1
|(4th) Pretty Thirsty, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Charge Off, 7-2
|(3rd) Lightning Dust, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Move It Baby, 3-1
|(4th) Arthurian, 9-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Positively, 9-2
|(5th) Onda Brava, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Mid Day Image, 3-1
|(6th) Circle Home, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Mildoon, 6-1
|(2nd) Afy Kid, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Lucky’s Secret, 4-1
|(5th) Atta Party, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) The Old Nine, 5-1
|(5th) El Diablo Rojo, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Shameless Affair, 3-1
|(4th) Infamous Covert, 7-2
