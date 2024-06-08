June 8, 2024

Spot Plays June 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont at Saratoga (2nd) Kneedeepinsnow, 3-1
(7th) Starts Now, 7-2
Canterbury Park (2nd) Ghost of Genevieve, 8-1
(6th) Dirt Flirt, 4-1
Churchill Downs (5th) Bedazzle ‘Em, 7-2
(7th) Hypersport, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Inablink, 7-2
(5th) Red Hot Spark, 5-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Gold Oak, 9-2
(7th) Hunka Burning Love, 3-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Zingales King, 3-1
(6th) Without Pretence, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Apollo Code, 3-1
(5th) Princess Gladys, 5-1
Santa Anita (5th) Jai Ho, 7-2
(7th) Crosby Beach, 3-1
Woodbine (5th) War Legend, 3-1
(6th) Jim’s Hope, 6-1

