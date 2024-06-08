Spot Plays June 9

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont at Saratoga
|(2nd) Kneedeepinsnow, 3-1
|(7th) Starts Now, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Ghost of Genevieve, 8-1
|(6th) Dirt Flirt, 4-1
|Churchill Downs
|(5th) Bedazzle ‘Em, 7-2
|(7th) Hypersport, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Inablink, 7-2
|(5th) Red Hot Spark, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Gold Oak, 9-2
|(7th) Hunka Burning Love, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Zingales King, 3-1
|(6th) Without Pretence, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Apollo Code, 3-1
|(5th) Princess Gladys, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Jai Ho, 7-2
|(7th) Crosby Beach, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) War Legend, 3-1
|(6th) Jim’s Hope, 6-1
