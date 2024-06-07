The Grey Wizard goes last to first in Belmont Gold Cup, earns berth in Melbourne Cup

Runner-up to Siskany in last year’s Belmont Gold Cup (G2), The Grey Wizard took top honors in Thursday’s $250,000 renewal at Saratoga. The Graham Motion charge delivered a last-to-first rush to edge fellow grays Champagne Juan and Limited Liability in a dramatic finish, earning a berth in the Melbourne Cup (G1). Siskany, the 3-4 favorite in his title defense, tired to seventh.

Although the different track, and Siskany’s different itinerary, could be invoked as hypotheses for his subpar effort, the race shape is probably the key explanation. A far more demanding pace unfolded in the two-mile test thanks to So High, who ripped a half-mile in :48.96. The same split in the 2023 running at Belmont Park, also on a firm course, was a more leisurely :51.11.

The other internal fractions from the Spa were not available on the chart, but The Grey Wizard’s final time of 3:18.35 was more than five seconds faster than Siskany’s 3:23.94 from a year ago. That tempo sapped Siskany, who appeared to be racing a bit too strongly as regular pilot William Buick secured position from the outside post 10. Initially fourth, the Godolphin homebred pulled his way into third in the strung-out field, and strode out enthusiastically passing the stands for the second time.

In contrast, The Grey Wizard was anchored at the back by John Velazquez, and the set-up played right into his deep-closing style. Last through the opening mile, the Irish-bred had just one rival behind him with a half-mile to go.

The complexion of the race changed entirely as the field navigated the backstretch for the last time. About the same time that So High began to give way, Champagne Juan made a bold bid to strike the front and try to put the race away. Limited Liability lifted in pursuit, but Siskany wasn’t finding much in response to Buick’s entreaties on the final turn.

While Champagne Juan was holding off Limited Liability down the lane, The Grey Wizard was winding up. The son of Caravaggio lengthened his stride inside the eighth-pole, and in a few leaps and bounds, surged to join Champagne Juan and Limited Liability on the line.

“The Grey Wizard is absolutely flying,” exclaimed guest announcer Matt Hill, who calls the races at the Melbourne Cup’s historic venue of Flemington.

The camera showed his gray head in front of Champagne Juan’s, with Limited Liability’s gray head the same margin away in third. The Grey Wizard returned $14.40 as the 6.20-1 third choice.

The gray trifecta drew 3 1/4 lengths clear of Really Good. Six Minus, Pioneering Spirit, Siskany, Cibolian, early stalker Lucky Curlin, and the eased So High concluded the order of finish. Starting Over and Sports Editor were scratched along with main-track-only hopes Costa Terra and Dai Vernon.

Champagne Juan’s tough beat was compounded by the unfortunate aftermath. Jockey Joel Rosario felt that he was galloping out lame and accordingly pulled him up. The Christophe Clement trainee, who had been bet down to 4.70-1 from a 15-1 morning line, was vanned off the course. Champagne Juan was diagnosed with a suspensory injury, NYRA reported, but was comfortably back in his stall.

“I thought I had a winner,” Rosario said. “When I went into the turn, I thought it was only a one-horse race, and it was me, and then he went on. I mean he did unbelievable. He went on. Too bad we got caught at the last part, but I guess something was wrong.

“In the gallop-out, I had to ease him up. It looked like he was traveling not the best so I kind of just let him stop himself, you know.”

The Grey Wizard was scoring his first stakes victory after placings in the 2022 Jockey Club Derby (G3) and Hollywood Gold Cup (G2) as well as the May 18 Louisville (G3) at Churchill Downs. His resume now reads 15-4-4-1, $573,496.

“He’s one of those horses who can always show up whenever he wants to,” Velazquez said, “and today was the day. I know the horse well. I broke well, but he didn’t get the position I wanted to, so I had to drop in there and wait and wait….

“I was looking at (Siskany), but I was behind four horses and there was nothing I could do except wait for my time to get out of there. I saw at the three-eighths that Will (Buick) wasn’t going anywhere and from there I knew he didn’t have anything. I just wanted to get out and I finally did at the quarter-pole and got home on time. When he’s good, he’s very good.”

“He’s a little bit of a tough horse to watch,” Motion said. “I was never sure he was going to get there, to be honest. This is what he wants to do, and he’s very good when he gets to do it.

“I wasn’t surprised he was that far back. They went quick enough. It was a tough post (9 of 10), too. I was a little nervous because Johnny had to go wide on the turn here.”

Did The Grey Wizard know that this was a poignant time to jump up and reach a new career high?

“The amazing thing about it,” Motion said, “is that Al Frassetto, who was the co-owner, he was so passionate about international racing, and he died this week. I wish Al was here. He would have loved this.”

Frassetto probably would have loved The Grey Wizard’s automatic entry in the Melbourne Cup. It will be up to his estate, and co-owner Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, to decide whether to venture Down Under for the Nov. 5 “race that stops a nation.”

“I love the concept,” Motion said. “Ask me again in October. I’m huge about international racing. I love this idea. It’s a huge undertaking to do that, but it’s nice to think about.

“We thought about it with (Better Talk Now),” the trainer said, recalling his 2004 Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1) upsetter, “but it’s tough to do. It’s tough to get handicapped the right way (and not carry too high a weight), it’s tough to do the shipping, it’s tough to do the quarantine. But this is an incentive.”

The Grey Wizard’s half-brother, Fancy Man, was a multiple Group 3-placed stakes hero in England who also won in Australia. Fancy Man’s victory came at the listed level, in the Oct. 7 Queensland Cup at Eagle Farm.

Bred by Longfield Stud in the Emerald Isle, The Grey Wizard gets his coat color from sire Caravaggio. As a brilliant sprinter, Caravaggio likely imparts his turbo finishing speed. The stamina, however, comes from broodmare sire Galileo.

Interestingly, with Caravaggio being by Scat Daddy, The Grey Wizard sports a cross similar to current European champion City of Troy. That star of last Saturday’s Derby (G1) at Epsom is by Scat Daddy’s Triple Crown-winning son, Justify, and a Galileo mare.