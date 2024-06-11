June 11, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats June 11

June 11, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
M. Anthony Ferraro/Keiber J. Coa   24   11   46%
Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado   24   11   46%
Paul W. Barrow/Jeremias Flores   16   7   44%
Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat   16   7   44%
Ralph Martinez/Alexander Bendezu   16   7   44%
Jonas Gibson/Jose Andres Guerrero   21   9   43%
Steve Henson/Antonio Ambrosio Reyes   19   8   42%
Mark N. Hibdon/David Cardoso   19   8   42%
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez   22   9   41%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.   25   10   40%
Scott Becker/Travis Wales   28   11   39%
Valerie K. Shanyfelt/Luis Antonio Gonzalez   23   9   39%
Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez   23   9   39%
Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno   26   10   38%
Oscar Flores/Elvin Gonzalez   16   6   38%
Kim A. Puhl/Luis Antonio Gonzalez   16   6   38%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas   70   26   37%
Jack Fisher/Graham Watters   22   8   36%
H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz   25   9   36%
Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez   64   23   36%
Jon G. Arnett/Alex Birzer   17   6   35%
Jay P. Bernardini/Erik Barbaran   17   6   35%
Marissa Black/Jose Angel Medina   17   6   35%
Gerald W. Butler/Alexander Bendezu   17   6   35%
Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica   17   6   35%

