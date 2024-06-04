Trainer/Jockey Stats June 4

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman
|
| 18
|
| 9
|
| 50%
|M. Anthony Ferraro/Keiber J. Coa
|
| 21
|
| 10
|
| 48%
|Jonas Gibson/Jose Andres Guerrero
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Steve Henson/Antonio Ambrosio Reyes
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez
|
| 22
|
| 10
|
| 45%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 20
|
| 9
|
| 45%
|Jon G. Arnett/Ken S. Tohill
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado
|
| 23
|
| 10
|
| 43%
|Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez
|
| 23
|
| 10
|
| 43%
|Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes
|
| 19
|
| 8
|
| 42%
|H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Valerie K. Shanyfelt/Luis Antonio Gonzalez
|
| 20
|
| 8
|
| 40%
|Ralph Martinez/Alexander Bendezu
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Larry Rivelli/David Cohen
|
| 15
|
| 6
|
| 40%
|Jay P. Bernardini/Brandon Tapara
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Kathleen A. Demasi/Silvestre Gonzalez
|
| 16
|
| 6
|
| 38%
|Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno
|
| 30
|
| 11
|
| 37%
|Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez
|
| 63
|
| 23
|
| 37%
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas
|
| 70
|
| 25
|
| 36%
|Ronnie Averett/Elio J. Barrera
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica
|
| 17
|
| 6
|
| 35%
|Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Luis Raul Rivera
|
| 40
|
| 14
|
| 35%
|Jack Fisher/Graham Watters
|
| 23
|
| 8
|
| 35%
|Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett
|
| 26
|
| 9
|
| 35%
