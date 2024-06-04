June 4, 2024

Trainer/Jockey Stats June 4

June 4, 2024 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
David C. Anderson/Kevin Roman 18 9 50%
M. Anthony Ferraro/Keiber J. Coa 21 10 48%
Jonas Gibson/Jose Andres Guerrero 17 8 47%
Steve Henson/Antonio Ambrosio Reyes 17 8 47%
Steve M. Sherman/Alexander Chavez 22 10 45%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20 9 45%
Jon G. Arnett/Ken S. Tohill 16 7 44%
Brad H. Cox/Flavien Prat 16 7 44%
Steven Specht/Frank T. Alvarado 23 10 43%
Wesley A. Ward/John R. Velazquez 23 10 43%
Andy Gladd/Curtis Kimes 19 8 42%
H. Graham Motion/Jorge Ruiz 22 9 41%
Valerie K. Shanyfelt/Luis Antonio Gonzalez 20 8 40%
Ralph Martinez/Alexander Bendezu 15 6 40%
Larry Rivelli/David Cohen 15 6 40%
Jay P. Bernardini/Brandon Tapara 18 7 39%
Kathleen A. Demasi/Silvestre Gonzalez 16 6 38%
Jon G. Arnett/Alexis Centeno 30 11 37%
Karl Broberg/Harry Hernandez 63 23 37%
Saffie A. Joseph, Jr./Edgard J. Zayas 70 25 36%
Ronnie Averett/Elio J. Barrera 17 6 35%
Larry Rivelli/Orlando Mojica 17 6 35%
Jeffrey A. Radosevich/Luis Raul Rivera 40 14 35%
Jack Fisher/Graham Watters 23 8 35%
Kevin Eikleberry/Glenn W. Corbett 26 9 35%

