White Abarrio looks to rebound in Met Mile; Idiomatic tops Ogden Phipps

More than three months after White Abarrio failed to fire in the $20 million Saudi Cup (G1), trainer Rick Dutrow still can’t pinpoint a reason why last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) and Whitney (G1) winner fared so poorly in the Middle East. Nonetheless, the five-year-old will be favored to correct course Saturday as Saratoga plays host to the $1 million Metropolitan H. (G1) for the first time.

Third to eventual Horse of the Year Cody’s Wish in last year’s Met Mile in his first start for Dutrow, White Abarrio later pummeled Cody’s Wish by 10 lengths in the Whitney. He closed out his five-race campaign winning the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita by one length as the favorite.

White Abarrio takes the Whitney Stakes (G1)!



pic.twitter.com/QjxE9FTAmv — IFHA's Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings (@worldsbesthorse) August 5, 2023

Well-positioned in the one-turn, nine-furlong Saudi Cup on Feb. 24, White Abarrio came under a ride more than a quarter-mile from the finish and beat a steady retreat. He wound up finishing 10th of 14, 15 lengths behind Senor Buscador.

“I don’t have an explanation. He just didn’t show up. I have no idea why,” Dutrow said. “We’ve kind of really got our hopes up high that he runs his race because he’s been showing us that he is really ready.”

National Treasure fared much better in the Saudi Cup, finishing 1 1/2 lengths fourth to Senor Buscador. The 2023 Preakness (G1) was coming off a neck victory over that rival in the Pegasus World Cup (G1), which followed a game, photo-finish loss to Cody’s Wish in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1).

Only four others will line up against those two in the Met Mile. Blazing Sevens was narrowly beaten by National Treasure in the Preakness and recently returned from an extended layoff to win in allowance company at Aqueduct. Post Time and Castle Chaos ran one-two in the Carter (G2) two months ago, while Hoist the Gold should enjoy the potential wet going, given his strong performance in the Cigar Mile (G2) last December.

Reigning champion older mare Idiomatic will look to extend her current win streak to seven races in the $500,000 Ogden Phipps (G1) over 1 1/8 miles. Among her five rivals are Randomized, whom she edged by a half-length in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) last fall, and Pretty Mischievous, last year’s champion three-year-old filly who finished a distant third to Idiomatic in the May 3 La Troienne (G1).

Also in the field are Raging Sea, who notched her third win in a row in the April 19 Doubledogdare (G3) at Keeneland, and Soul of an Angel, who pulled off a shocking upset of Randomized in the Ruffian (G2) early last month.

The $500,000 Woody Stephens (G1) for three-year-olds over seven furlongs appears one of the more wide-open races on the Belmont Stakes Day program. Book’em Danno ran star Japanese colt Forever Young to a head decision when last seen in the Saudi Derby in February, a race that looks ever more stronger following Forever Young’s loss in the Kentucky Derby (G1) by two noses.

What a finish in the Saudi Derby as Forever Young does just pip Bookem Danno in the final jump! @KentuckyDerby next? pic.twitter.com/mxQBCXrUJf — Horse Racing Nation (@HR_Nation) February 24, 2024

Trainer Bob Baffert has solid-looking candidates in Prince of Monaco and Imagination, while Nash and Vlahos finished closest to eventual Preakness winner Seize the Grey in the Pat Day Mile (G2) last out. Valentine Candy is a four-time stakes winner, and Bay Shore (G3) victor Reasoned Analysis and last year’s Hopeful (G1) upsetter Nutella Fella will be making the best runs late.

The $350,000 Suburban (G2) dates to 1884 and has had six two-time winners. However, Charge It is looking to become the first horse to win the 1 1/4-mile fixture over two different tracks.

Hero of the 2023 edition at Belmont by more than four lengths, Charge It faces seven rivals in this renewal and should come on from his season-opening third in the May 3 Westchester (G3) over one mile.

The early favorite in the Suburban is Bendoog, a two-time allowance winner downstate in April. Multiple stakes winner Crupi, third in the Pegasus World Cup two back, also figures to attract support.

In the $350,000 True North (G2) over 6 1/2 furlongs, Gun Pilot will be a strong favorite following his 2 1/2-length score in the Churchill Downs (G1) on Kentucky Derby Day.