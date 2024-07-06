Cinderella’s Dream sets course record winning Belmont Oaks

After Legend of Time fell short as the favorite in the Belmont Derby (G1) earlier in the afternoon, Cinderella’s Dream ensured Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby did not walk away empty handed from Aqueduct on Saturday. The three-year-old filly closed with a rush from near the back to take the $500,000 Belmont Oaks (G1) by three parts of a length under Will Buick.

The second choice in the field of nine three-year-old fillies at just over 7-2, Cinderella’s Dream entered the Belmont Oaks with a 4-for-5 record, her one setback a seventh-place finish in the classic 1000 Guineas (G1) at Newmarket. The form of that race has since held up, with runner-up Porta Fortuna subsequently taking the Coronation (G1) at Royal Ascot. Cinderella’s Dream enhanced the form even more while stretching out beyond a mile for the first time.

Nicely settled in eighth most of the way while Segesta set the pace ahead of odds-on favorite She Feels Pretty, Cinderella’s Dream was tipped off the rail entering the stretch, kicked into high gear while racing in the seven path, and won with authority in the end. Her final time of 1:53.42 for 1 3/16 miles over the firm turf was a course record.

“She ran a creditable race in the Guineas really, on ground that probably might not have suited her either,” Appleby said. “She’s a filly that stepping up, this trip was always going to suit her as well on pedigree. We were always confident that she was the right filly coming into the race. It was her first start in America and she can only progress.”

Cinderella’s Dream returned $9.30 to win. Segesta nosed out She Feels Pretty for second after a stretch-long duel between the two. The order of finish was rounded out by Pin Up Betty, Secret Satire, Buchu, Dynamic Pricing, Sy B, and Fun With Flags.

After winning two minor events at Lingfield and Thirsk in England at two, Cinderella’s Dream wintered in Dubai, where she captured two more races. The second of these was a dominating performance in the U.A.E. 1000 Guineas. Appleby said Cinderella’s Dream would continue to summer and train at Saratoga, with the Saratoga Oaks (G2) on Aug. 2 her likely next start.

Bred in England, Cinderella’s Dream is by Shamardal and out of Espadrille, a daughter of Dubawi and the Group 3-winning High Heeled, who placed in the Epsom Oaks (G1).

Earlier in the card, Mullikin registered his first career stakes win in the $194,000 John A. Nerud (G2), scoring by 1 1/2 lengths over Coastal Mission in a time of 1:20.54 for seven furlongs over a fast track.

Favored at 6-5 off two dominating allowance wins in Kentucky, Mullikin returned $4.40. He races for Siena Farm and WinStar Farm and is trained by Rodolphe Brisset, who said the Forego (G1) at Saratoga on Aug. 24 would be considered for Mullikin’s next start.

“We opted to come here because [it would give us] seven weeks until the Forego, and he’s actually a little better off if he has more space between racing, we think,” Brisset said. “With running that fast today, I’m happy we have six or seven weeks and not four.”

First or second in seven of his eight starts, Mullikin is a four-year-old son of Violence and out of the Grade 3-placed Tuilira’s Star, a Congrats half-sister to Grade 3 winner Mountain General. He was a $900,000 Keeneland September purchase and has earned back more than $398,000.