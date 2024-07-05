Grade 1 winners Wet Paint, War Like Goddess headline Delaware stakes

The signature event of the Delaware Park racing season, Sunday’s $500,000 Delaware H. (G2), admittedly lacks the star power of last year’s thrilling renewal. That was won by eventual champion older mare Idiomatic, who instead of a title defense is being aimed for the Molly Pitcher (G3) at Monmouth Park later this month.

Left to headline the 1 3/16-mile Del ‘Cap is Idiomatic’s stablemate, Wet Paint, a four-time stakes winner last season at three for Godolphin and trainer Brad Cox. She earned her signature win in the Coaching Club American Oaks (G1) at Saratoga, but didn’t fare well in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) when more than six lengths adrift of Idiomatic.

Wet Paint hasn’t been eye-opening in two earlier starts this season either, finishing sixth to Adare Manor in the Apple Blossom H. (G1) and a flat third to Scylla in the Shawnee (G3). However, she can make her presence felt more strongly on Sunday against a far more moderate field that numbers eight.

Far more interesting on the Delaware card is the $250,000 Robert G. Dick Memorial (G3), also for fillies and mares but over 1 3/8 miles on the turf. Multiple Grade 1 winner War Like Goddess, now seven, ran a credible third in the June 7 New York (G1) at Saratoga in her season debut, and will be far better suited by Sunday’s longer trip than that 1 3/16-mile feature.

Chop Chop and Atomic Blonde have traded decisions in Kentucky of late, with Chop Chop capturing the Bewitch (G3) at Keeneland in her turf debut and Atomic Blonde returning the favor in the Keertana S. at Churchill Downs. Vergara was third best in both of those races and would need to find a bit more to turn the tables on either.

Despite a recent loss in the much shorter Miss Liberty S. at Monmouth, Alpha Bella looms a danger, given her wire-to-wire win in the 1 1/2-mile La Prevoyante (G3) at Gulfstream in late January. La Mehana, Group 1-placed in France last fall, narrowly missed in the Sheepshead Bay (G3) while attempting to overcome a pedestrian pace, while Freydis the Red should not be lacking in stamina.