July 9, 2024

Spot Plays July 10

July 9, 2024 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Run Cecil, 7-2
(7th) Fanciful, 7-2
Canterbury Park (4th) Super Wise, 3-1
(5th) Rockymountaintwist, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Always Connected, 4-1
(4th) Running River, 7-2
Finger Lakes (1st) Matty’s Express, 5-1
(5th) Pot of Gold, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Cog, 3-1
(8th) Scenic Justice, 7-2
Mountaineer (2nd) Good Idea, 4-1
(5th) Seax, 5-1
Parx (1st) Justinspeightofit, 6-1
(4th) Carnivore, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Filthy Rich, 6-1
(3rd) Work From Home, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Authentic Cowtown, 3-1
(4th) Special Beach, 8-1

