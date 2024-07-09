Spot Plays July 10

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Run Cecil, 7-2
|(7th) Fanciful, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(4th) Super Wise, 3-1
|(5th) Rockymountaintwist, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Always Connected, 4-1
|(4th) Running River, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Matty’s Express, 5-1
|(5th) Pot of Gold, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Cog, 3-1
|(8th) Scenic Justice, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Good Idea, 4-1
|(5th) Seax, 5-1
|Parx
|(1st) Justinspeightofit, 6-1
|(4th) Carnivore, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Filthy Rich, 6-1
|(3rd) Work From Home, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Authentic Cowtown, 3-1
|(4th) Special Beach, 8-1
Leave a Reply